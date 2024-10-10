Toronto police identify suspect in double stabbing near Christie Pits

Toronto police have identified a suspect in a double stabbing near Christie Pits in late September and released a new, clearer image of the accused.

Tony Lin, 27, of Toronto, is wanted for aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Officers responded to calls about a stabbing near Christie Street and Bloor Street West on Tuesday, Sept., 24, 2024, just before 1 a.m.

Investigators allege Lin was involved in an argument with a group of people that escalated, resulting in two people being stabbed.

A 24-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries while a 22-year-old man had non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled before police arrived and remains at large.