Truck driver has licence suspended after rollover, spill on eastbound Hwy. 407
Posted October 10, 2024 8:42 am.
Last Updated October 10, 2024 8:43 am.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a truck driver is lucky to have avoided serious injury following a single-vehicle rollover crash on eastbound Highway 407.
OPP responded to the section of highway near Keele Street on Thursday morning.
Police said the driver received a “warn range,” which indicates that the individual was operating the truck with a blood alcohol concentration between 0.05 and 0.079.
The truck driver’s licence has been suspended for three days. As part of the “warn range” penalties, first-time offenders are also fined $250.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing. OPP said one lane is getting through on the eastbound Hwy. 407, but clean-up is underway.