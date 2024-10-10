Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a truck driver is lucky to have avoided serious injury following a single-vehicle rollover crash on eastbound Highway 407.

OPP responded to the section of highway near Keele Street on Thursday morning.

Police said the driver received a “warn range,” which indicates that the individual was operating the truck with a blood alcohol concentration between 0.05 and 0.079.

The truck driver’s licence has been suspended for three days. As part of the “warn range” penalties, first-time offenders are also fined $250.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. OPP said one lane is getting through on the eastbound Hwy. 407, but clean-up is underway.