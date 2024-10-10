Motorcyclist seriously injured in Etobicoke crash

Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 10, 2024 8:21 am.

Last Updated October 10, 2024 9:00 am.

A male motorcyclist has been rushed to a trauma centre following a collision in Etobicoke.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Queensway and North Queen Street area just after 7 a.m. for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan.

A 25-year-old man was transported to a hospital via emergency run.

There are several road closures in the area, including two westbound lanes of The Queensway shut down east of North Queen Street. All northbound lanes and one southbound lane of North Queen Street are closed.

Hurricane Milton plows across Florida, pounding cities and whipping up tornadoes
Hurricane Milton plows across Florida, pounding cities and whipping up tornadoes

Hurricane Milton barreled into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after plowing across Florida, pounding cities with ferocious winds and rain, and whipping up a barrage of tornadoes. It caused at least four...

3m ago

Truck driver has licence suspended after rollover, spill on eastbound Hwy. 407
Truck driver has licence suspended after rollover, spill on eastbound Hwy. 407

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a truck driver is lucky to have avoided serious injury following a single-vehicle rollover crash on eastbound Highway 407. OPP responded to the section of highway...

27m ago

What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto
What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto

It's the last long weekend before Christmas (for those counting down to the festive season). For those of us staying in town for the Thanksgiving holiday, remember that while some businesses are open on...

4h ago

Police investigating after man, 65, found dead inside Brampton home
Police investigating after man, 65, found dead inside Brampton home

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating the circumstances of a 65-year-old man's death at a home in Brampton. Officers were called to the residence at Lord Simcoe Drive in the Dixie Road and Howden...

1h ago

