Motorcyclist seriously injured in Etobicoke crash

A male motorcyclist has been rushed to a trauma centre following a collision in Etobicoke.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Queensway and North Queen Street area just after 7 a.m. for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan.

A 25-year-old man was transported to a hospital via emergency run.

There are several road closures in the area, including two westbound lanes of The Queensway shut down east of North Queen Street. All northbound lanes and one southbound lane of North Queen Street are closed.