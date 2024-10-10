Girl, 13, charged for allegedly threatening, chasing girl with knife in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have charged a 13-year-old girl after she allegedly pulled out a knife during a confrontation with another girl and then threatened and chased her.

Officers were called to the Simcoe Street North and Britiannia Avenue area on Tuesday, October 8 at around 4:35 p.m.

Investigators say two young girls became involved in a confrontation, with one of the girls brandishing a knife and threatening the other.

“The suspect chased the victim with the knife when she attempted to flee,” a Durham police release states. “Police arrived on scene and located the suspect who was taken into custody.”

The victim sustained minor injuries and the other girl, aged 13, was charged with assault with a weapon, possess weapon dangerous to public, and fail to comply with release order.

She was held for a bail hearing.