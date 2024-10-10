Man facing attempted murder charges in Brampton shooting

A 24-year-old man is facing two counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Brampton in August.

Peel police just before 9:30 p.m. on August 13 a group of people were in the Gardenbrooke Trail and Castlemore Road area on August 13 when a man met with them and allegedly shot at them multiple times.

The victims suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested Rahul Sahota of Brampton on October 7 and charged him with eight offences including two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, aggravated assault and obstructing a peace officer.