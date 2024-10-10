Man facing attempted murder charges in Brampton shooting

Rahul Sahota is facing two counts of attempted murder and several other firearms-related charges in connection with a shooting in Brampton in August 2024. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted October 10, 2024 8:16 pm.

Last Updated October 10, 2024 8:25 pm.

A 24-year-old man is facing two counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Brampton in August.

Peel police just before 9:30 p.m. on August 13 a group of people were in the Gardenbrooke Trail and Castlemore Road area on August 13 when a man met with them and allegedly shot at them multiple times.

The victims suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested Rahul Sahota of Brampton on October 7 and charged him with eight offences including two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, aggravated assault and obstructing a peace officer.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Another Canadian reportedly dead in Lebanon amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Another Canadian reportedly dead in Lebanon amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah conflict

OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says it's aware of reports of the death of a Canadian in Lebanon. The department says officials are in contact with the person's family to offer assistance. This...

1h ago

Toronto City Council calls for public inquiry into much-maligned Eglinton Crosstown project
Toronto City Council calls for public inquiry into much-maligned Eglinton Crosstown project

The City of Toronto is calling on the Ford government to hold a public inquiry into what has gone wrong with the construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. Coun. Josh Matlow introduced the motion on...

2h ago

Police investigating 'suspicious' death of man, 65, found inside Brampton home
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of man, 65, found inside Brampton home

Homicide detectives in Peel Region are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 65-year-old man at a home in Brampton as "suspicious." Peel police were called to the home at Lord Simcoe...

2h ago

Senate passes Liberal, NDP pharmacare bill to cover diabetes and birth control medication
Senate passes Liberal, NDP pharmacare bill to cover diabetes and birth control medication

The pharmacare bill that was central to a political pact between the Liberals and NDP become law Thursday after the Senate passed the bill without making any changes. The vote was swiftly followed by...

1h ago

Top Stories

Another Canadian reportedly dead in Lebanon amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Another Canadian reportedly dead in Lebanon amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah conflict

OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says it's aware of reports of the death of a Canadian in Lebanon. The department says officials are in contact with the person's family to offer assistance. This...

1h ago

Toronto City Council calls for public inquiry into much-maligned Eglinton Crosstown project
Toronto City Council calls for public inquiry into much-maligned Eglinton Crosstown project

The City of Toronto is calling on the Ford government to hold a public inquiry into what has gone wrong with the construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. Coun. Josh Matlow introduced the motion on...

2h ago

Police investigating 'suspicious' death of man, 65, found inside Brampton home
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of man, 65, found inside Brampton home

Homicide detectives in Peel Region are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 65-year-old man at a home in Brampton as "suspicious." Peel police were called to the home at Lord Simcoe...

2h ago

Senate passes Liberal, NDP pharmacare bill to cover diabetes and birth control medication
Senate passes Liberal, NDP pharmacare bill to cover diabetes and birth control medication

The pharmacare bill that was central to a political pact between the Liberals and NDP become law Thursday after the Senate passed the bill without making any changes. The vote was swiftly followed by...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
TTC bus driver pulls unconscious man from burning vehicle after crash
TTC bus driver pulls unconscious man from burning vehicle after crash

A man is fighting for his life in hospital and multiple others are injured after a vehicle crashed into a pair of TTC buses early Wednesday morning. As Catalina Gillies reports, a bus operator is being praised for pulling the driver out of the car.
2:17
Temperatures cooling with lows in single digits
Temperatures cooling with lows in single digits

A mostly sunnny day on Thursday with highs reaching only the mid-teens ahead of a warm-up on Friday.
2:20
Dozens of daycares consider pulling out of the $10-a-day child care program
Dozens of daycares consider pulling out of the $10-a-day child care program

Upcoming funding changes could see dozens of daycare operators pull out of the National $10-a-day child care program. Shauna Hunt is speaking to a family who just received letters warning their fees could skyrocket in January.
4:54
Toronto City Council fights over the future of Billy Bishop airport as safety deadline approaches.
Toronto City Council fights over the future of Billy Bishop airport as safety deadline approaches.

City Council has approved extending the lease at Billy Bishop Airport for at least a dozen more years in order for it to complete necessary runway safety extensions... but the term is not as long as the airport wanted.

2:33
Progress Avenue Bridge disappeared in 72 hours
Progress Avenue Bridge disappeared in 72 hours

Metrolinx says material from the rubble of the old bridge will be reused for construction on site. David Zura finds out how the large structure was demolished so quickly and what other project this work supports.

More Videos