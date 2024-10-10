Maple Leafs bounce back with win over New Jersey and former coach Keefe

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Nicholas Robertson
Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Nicholas Robertson (89) checks New Jersey Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Newark, N.J.

By The Associated Press and News Staff

Posted October 10, 2024 10:01 pm.

Last Updated October 10, 2024 10:07 pm.

Max Pacioretty scored his first goal as a member of the Maple Leafs as part of a three-goal first-period outburst as Toronto defeated the New Jersey Devils 4-2.

Steven Lorentz – with a goal and an assist – Bobby McMann and John Tavares also scored for the Maple Leafs who bounced back after an opening night shutout against Montreal on Wednesday. That loss ended Toronto’s 252-game run (including playoffs) of scoring at least one goal, the third-longest streak in NHL history.

Dennis Hildeby turned aside 20 of the 22 shots he faced in his first NHL start for Toronto.

The loss spoiled the home debut of Devils coach Sheldon Keefe, who was fired in May after guiding the Maple Leafs for five seasons.

Jesper Bratt and Timo Meier scored goals for New Jersey while Jacob Markstrom made 18 saves for the Devils.

New Jersey swept the Buffalo Sabres last Friday and Saturday by a combined 7-2 to open the season in the NHL Global Series in Prague, Czechia.

Takeaways

The Maple Leafs’ defense prevented few quality shots at Hildeby, blocking 27 shots in front of him. Each of the six Toronto defensemen blocked at least one shot.

The Devils were ineffective on five power plays, scoring just one goal.

Key moment

The Devils went on back-to-back power plays midway through the second period, trailing 3-1, but failed to score, putting just five shots on goal.

Key stat

The Maple Leafs have won eight straight road games against the Devils dating to Dec. 18, 2018. It’s the longest active road winning streak against a single opponent.

Up next

The Maple Leafs start a four-game homestand against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

