Nobel Prize in literature is awarded to South Korean author Han Kang for her “intense poetic prose”

Han Kang
Han becomes the first South Korean writer to win the Nobel literature prize. She also becomes the second South Korean national to win a Nobel Prize, after late former President Kim Dae-jung won the peace prize in 2000. Photo: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

By Daniel Niemann And Mike Corder, The Associated Press

Posted October 10, 2024 7:07 am.

Last Updated October 10, 2024 7:46 am.

The Nobel Prize in literature was awarded Thursday to South Korean author Han Kang for what the Nobel committee called “her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life.”

Han becomes the first South Korean writer to win the Nobel literature prize.

Nobel committee chairman Anders Olsson praised Han’s “physical empathy for the vulnerable, often female lives” of her characters.

He said her work “confronts historical traumas and in each of her works exposes the fragility of human life. She has a unique awareness of the connections between body and soul, the living and the dead, and in a poetic and experimental style, has become an innovator in contemporary prose.”

Han, 53, won the International Booker Prize in 2016 for “The Vegetarian,” an unsettling novel in which a woman’s decision to stop eating meat has devastating consequences.

At the time of winning that award, Han said writing novels “is a way of questioning for me.”

“I just try to complete my questions through the process of my writing and I try to stay in the questions, sometimes painful, sometimes – well – sometimes demanding,” she said.

With “The Vegetarian,” she said, ”I wanted to question about being human and I wanted to describe a woman who desperately didn’t want to belong to the human race any longer and desperately wanted to reject being human, (humans) who commit such violence.”

Her novel “Human Acts” was an International Booker Prize finalist in 2018.

The literature prize has long faced criticism that it is too focused on European and North American writers of style-heavy, story-light prose. It has also been male-dominated, with just 17 women among its 119 laureates until this year’s award. The last woman to win was Annie Ernaux of France, in 2022.

Six days of Nobel announcements opened Monday with Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun winning the medicine prize. Two founding fathers of machine learning — John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton — won the physics prize on Tuesday. On Wednesday, three scientists who discovered powerful techniques to decode and even design novel proteins were awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the economics award on Oct. 14.

The prize carries a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million) from a bequest left by the award’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. The laureates are invited to receive their awards at ceremonies on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Nobel’s death.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hurricane Milton plows across Florida, pounding cities and whipping up tornadoes
Hurricane Milton plows across Florida, pounding cities and whipping up tornadoes

Hurricane Milton barreled into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after plowing across Florida, pounding cities with ferocious winds and rain, and whipping up a barrage of tornadoes. It caused at least four...

6m ago

Truck driver has licence suspended after rollover, spill on eastbound Hwy. 407
Truck driver has licence suspended after rollover, spill on eastbound Hwy. 407

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a truck driver is lucky to have avoided serious injury following a single-vehicle rollover crash on eastbound Highway 407. OPP responded to the section of highway...

30m ago

What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto
What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto

It's the last long weekend before Christmas (for those counting down to the festive season). For those of us staying in town for the Thanksgiving holiday, remember that while some businesses are open on...

4h ago

Police investigating after man, 65, found dead inside Brampton home
Police investigating after man, 65, found dead inside Brampton home

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating the circumstances of a 65-year-old man's death at a home in Brampton. Officers were called to the residence at Lord Simcoe Drive in the Dixie Road and Howden...

1h ago

Top Stories

Hurricane Milton plows across Florida, pounding cities and whipping up tornadoes
Hurricane Milton plows across Florida, pounding cities and whipping up tornadoes

Hurricane Milton barreled into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after plowing across Florida, pounding cities with ferocious winds and rain, and whipping up a barrage of tornadoes. It caused at least four...

6m ago

Truck driver has licence suspended after rollover, spill on eastbound Hwy. 407
Truck driver has licence suspended after rollover, spill on eastbound Hwy. 407

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a truck driver is lucky to have avoided serious injury following a single-vehicle rollover crash on eastbound Highway 407. OPP responded to the section of highway...

30m ago

What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto
What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto

It's the last long weekend before Christmas (for those counting down to the festive season). For those of us staying in town for the Thanksgiving holiday, remember that while some businesses are open on...

4h ago

Police investigating after man, 65, found dead inside Brampton home
Police investigating after man, 65, found dead inside Brampton home

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating the circumstances of a 65-year-old man's death at a home in Brampton. Officers were called to the residence at Lord Simcoe Drive in the Dixie Road and Howden...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Dozens of daycares consider pulling out of the $10-a-day child care program
Dozens of daycares consider pulling out of the $10-a-day child care program

Upcoming funding changes could see dozens of daycare operators pull out of the National $10-a-day child care program. Shauna Hunt is speaking to a family who just received letters warning their fees could skyrocket in January.

14h ago

4:54
Toronto City Council fights over the future of Billy Bishop airport as safety deadline approaches.
Toronto City Council fights over the future of Billy Bishop airport as safety deadline approaches.

City Council has approved extending the lease at Billy Bishop Airport for at least a dozen more years in order for it to complete necessary runway safety extensions... but the term is not as long as the airport wanted.

14h ago

2:36
Ontario Line construction plans renew congestion concerns in Liberty Village
Ontario Line construction plans renew congestion concerns in Liberty Village

Just as the traffic woes in Liberty Village have begun to ease, a proposed plan by Metrolinx to drive up to 400 dump trucks through the area to support Ontario Line construction is threatening to derail any progress. Dilshad Burman reports.

13h ago

3:38
'This is it': Hurricane Milton set to make landfall in Florida
'This is it': Hurricane Milton set to make landfall in Florida

Officials say the time to evacuate from Florida's Gulf Coast has come and gone. Leigh Waldman is in Tampa, where the life-threatening Hurricane Milton is set to make landfall.

12h ago

3:05
Fans excited as Leafs open brand new season
Fans excited as Leafs open brand new season

Will this be the year? That's the question long-suffering Maple Leafs fans are asking as the boys in blue and white hit the ice in Montreal to kick off a brand new season. Caryn Ceolin is talking to fans ahead of game one.

22h ago

More Videos