A doctor working out of a clinic in Oakville is facing a new sexual assault charge allegedly involving a female patient.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said 64-year-old Dr. Clarence Clottey of Oakville was working at “Bristol Family Physicians” located on Bristol Circle at the time of the offence.

Police said they were contacted after an adult woman was sexually assaulted during a visit to the clinic.

On Tuesday, authorities arrested Clottey and charged him with one count of sexual assault. He was released from custody pending a court appearance in Milton.

His photo was released as investigators believe there may be additional victims.

In January 2020, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) placed restrictions on the Oakville doctor following allegations of misconduct and separate sexual assault charges. Clottey was 59 years old at the time.

Clottey was first arrested in 2016 and charged with six counts of sexual assault. Six patients testified at the criminal trial, and allegations included Clottey inappropriately touching women during some examinations.

In 2018, Clottey was acquitted on all counts. A year later, HRPS again arrested the Oakville doctor for allegedly sexually assaulting a female patient in 2014.

The CPSO placed a practice restriction on Clottey, requiring him not to examine any female patient’s breast, pelvic, or rectal area. The restriction also mandated that he refer to another physician for any female patient who seeks and/or may, in his judgment, require an examination of the breast, pelvic, or rectal area.

The CPSO also suspended Clottey for a year, which was put into effect in 2017.