Part of man’s ear bitten off in Pickering bar fight: police

A man allegedly involved in a wild Pickering bar fight is accused of taking a Mike Tyson-esque chomp out of his opponent’s ear.

Durham Regional Police were called to New Knight’s Corner Pub and Grill, at 605 Kingston Rd., at around 1:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, for reports of two men fighting.

Investigators say the combatants first threw glassware at each other, before one of them bit a portion of the other’s ear off.

Officers arrested both at the scene without incident. They were both taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Todd Downey, 44, of Pickering, is charged with aggravated assault while Nigel Worrell, 49, of Toronto, is charged with assault cause bodily harm.