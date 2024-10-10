Poilievre supports mandatory drug, psychiatric treatment for kids, prisoners

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. Poilievre says he's in favour of mandatory, involuntary drug and psychiatric treatment for kids and prisoners who are found to be incapable of making decisions for themselves.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Posted October 10, 2024 1:31 pm.

Last Updated October 10, 2024 2:48 pm.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he’s in favour of mandatory, involuntary drug and psychiatric treatment for kids and prisoners who are found to be incapable of making decisions for themselves.

He said earlier this summer he was open to the idea, but needed to study the issue more closely.

His new position on the issue comes after the parents of a 13-year-old girl from B.C. testified at a parliamentary committee about her mental health struggles before her overdose death in an encampment of homeless people in Abbotsford, B.C.

They said their daughter was discharged from care despite their repeated attempts to keep her in treatment.

Poilievre says he’s still researching how mandatory treatment would work in the case of adults.

Compulsory mental health and addictions care is being contemplated or expanded in several provinces as communities struggle to cope with a countrywide overdose crisis.

