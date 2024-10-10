Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal, one of the sport’s greatest athletes of all time, announced his retirement on Thursday.

Nadal, 38, uploaded a four-and-a-half-minute video to X explaining his decision to step away from tennis. He said injuries have greatly limited him in the last two years, impacting his play.

“The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations. It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make. But in this life, everything has a beginning and an end,” Nadal said.

Mil gracias a todos

Many thanks to all

Merci beaucoup à tous

Grazie mille à tutti

谢谢大家

شكرا لكم جميعا

תודה לכולכם

Obrigado a todos

Vielen Dank euch allen

Tack alla

Хвала свима

pic.twitter.com/7yPRs7QrOi — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) October 10, 2024

Nadal added he was “very excited” to finish his career at the Davis Cup, which will be played in Malaga, Spain. Nadal has not played since the Paris Olympics, where he lost to old rival Novak Djokovic in the second round of the singles tournament and reached the quarterfinals of the men’s doubles with Carlos Alcaraz.

Nadal has faced various injuries throughout his career, particularly to his knees and wrists. He turned professional at 15 and quickly gained attention in junior tournaments. By 2003, he was already making waves on the ATP Tour.

Known particularly for his dominance on clay courts, Nadal earned the nickname “The King of Clay.” He is second all-time in men’s Grand Slam titles with 22, two behind Djokovic. Former tennis star and fellow legend of the sport, Roger Federer, finished his illustrious career with 20 Grand Slam titles.

“I want to thank the entire tennis industry and all of the people involved in the sport; especially my great rivals,” Nadal said. “I have spent many, many hours with them, and I have lived many moments that I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Nadal won a record 14 French Open championships, four at the U.S. Open, two at Wimbledon and two Australian Open titles.

He’s been revered for his philanthropic efforts outside of the sport. He established the Rafa Nadal Foundation, focusing on social integration through sport, particularly for underprivileged children.