Warning: This article contains a video depicting a violent robbery that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for multiple suspects after sharing a video of a violent robbery in Thornhill that saw the culprits assault a driver before fleeing with a suitcase filled with money.

Authorities were called to a commercial plaza in the Yonge Street and Meadowview Avenue area just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a robbery.

Police said the victim was driving through the plaza when a white Lexus SUV and a white, four-door Mercedes-Benz boxed in his vehicle.

Video shared by investigators shows three suspects exiting the vehicles, repeatedly assaulting the victim and stealing a black, carry-on-style suitcase containing a quantity of cash.

Police released limited descriptions of the three suspects. The descriptions of the Lexus SUV and Mercedes-Benz drivers are unknown.

The white Lexus SUV (Ontario licence plate DCDL 270) is believed to have been stolen from Toronto on Oct. 8. The Mercedes Benz four-door sedan had an Ontario licence plate CKDY 286, which was not registered to the vehicle.

Police say the robbery was targeted, and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.