Violent robbery captured on video shows suspects assault victim, steal cash-filled suitcase in Thornhill

Thornhill robbery
Authorities were called to a commercial plaza in the Yonge Street and Meadowview Avenue area just after 5 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2024, for reports of a robbery. Photo: YRP/YouTube.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 10, 2024 11:15 am.

Last Updated October 10, 2024 11:41 am.

Warning: This article contains a video depicting a violent robbery that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for multiple suspects after sharing a video of a violent robbery in Thornhill that saw the culprits assault a driver before fleeing with a suitcase filled with money.

Authorities were called to a commercial plaza in the Yonge Street and Meadowview Avenue area just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a robbery.

Police said the victim was driving through the plaza when a white Lexus SUV and a white, four-door Mercedes-Benz boxed in his vehicle. 

Video shared by investigators shows three suspects exiting the vehicles, repeatedly assaulting the victim and stealing a black, carry-on-style suitcase containing a quantity of cash.

VIDEO

Police released limited descriptions of the three suspects. The descriptions of the Lexus SUV and Mercedes-Benz drivers are unknown.

The white Lexus SUV (Ontario licence plate DCDL 270) is believed to have been stolen from Toronto on Oct. 8. The Mercedes Benz four-door sedan had an Ontario licence plate CKDY 286, which was not registered to the vehicle.

Police say the robbery was targeted, and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for multiple suspects after sharing a video of a violent robbery in Thornhill that saw the culprits assault a driver before fleeing with a suitcase filled with money. Photo: YRP/YouTube.
Top Stories

Owners of Ontario's marijuana grow facility say energy rebate program left them high and dry
Owners of Ontario's marijuana grow facility say energy rebate program left them high and dry

An Ontario business owner is calling out a provincial program set up to give rebates to businesses that make their facilities more energy efficient. Brantford Micro Grow is a locally owned independent...

Speakers Corner

41m ago

Milton knocks out power to millions and spawns 150 tornadoes across Florida; at least 4 dead
Milton knocks out power to millions and spawns 150 tornadoes across Florida; at least 4 dead

Hurricane Milton barreled into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after plowing across Florida, where it knocked out power to more than 3 million customers and whipped up 150 tornadoes. The storm caused at...

50m ago

Air Canada pilots vote in favour of new contract, dousing strike fears
Air Canada pilots vote in favour of new contract, dousing strike fears

Air Canada pilots have given a green light to a tentative agreement with the airline, easing any fears of a future strike. The Air Line Pilots Association says aviators voted 67 per cent in favour of...

57m ago

Toronto police identify suspect in double stabbing near Christie Pits
Toronto police identify suspect in double stabbing near Christie Pits

Toronto police have identified a suspect in a double stabbing near Christie Pits in late September and released a new, clearer image of the accused. Tony Lin, 27, of Toronto, is wanted for aggravated...

2h ago

