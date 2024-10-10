Police officers injured during stolen vehicle investigation in Etobicoke

Toronto police say three officers have been injured after trying to stop vehicles that were reported stolen in Etobicoke.

Police were called to the area of Finch Avenue and Silverstone Drive, west of Martin Grove Road, around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, the vehicle rammed the officer’s car and then fled the area.

The officer in this incident suffered minor injuries.

So far, no description of the suspect or vehicle has been made available.

A short time later, around 12:30 p.m., in the area of near Silverstone and Albion Road, police say officers were trying to stop a vehicle that had a stolen licence plate attached to it.

The two occupants in the vehicle fled on foot but were later arrested.

In this incident, two officers received minor injuries during the foot pursuit.

It is not yet known if the two incidents are related.