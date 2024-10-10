Toronto Public Library offers mental health supports

Toronto Refrence Library
Toronto Refrence Library atrium. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

By Dilshad Burman

Posted October 10, 2024 6:47 pm.

When you think of the library, books, a quiet place to study and perhaps even free access to the internet or printing services comes to mind.

But an oft-overlooked collective of services the Toronto Public Library (TPL) offers is mental health supports through numerous initiatives and programs.

“In a lonely city, the library is where everyone gets to connect with other people,” says Will Scott, CEO of the Toronto Public Library Foundation.

With prices soaring, he says libraries are one of the only public spaces left in the city that Torontonians can enjoy without having to open their wallets.

“It’s the only public space where you can go — you don’t have to buy anything. You can come, you can read, you can study, you can be with your community members, or you can be alone, around other people. There’s no pressure at a library. There’s no stigma to come to a library and take advantage of the services,” he says.

With 100 branches across Toronto, Scott says they offer pockets of peace in an otherwise frenetic city.

“Toronto is a very vibrant city, but it’s loud and this is a place to come to have some quiet time,” he says.

But there’s more to TPL’s mental health offerings apart from the inherently sanguine and social nature of a library.

Last year, TPL partnered with the Gerstein Crisis Centre to offer low-barrier social services and programs to city residents. The donor-funded service is available at the Toronto Reference Library on Yonge Street on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and at the Lillian H. Smith Branch on College Street on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The service is free and on a drop-in basis with no advance booking required

Social service teams at the library help connect customers with several supports including:

  • short-term counselling
  • mental health supports
  • primary care services
  • connecting with housing workers
  • addiction resources
  • financial and employment supports
  • wellness and recovery programs

Several literacy programs also help support mental health.

“We know that literacy is tied to self-esteem and social well-being. So we offer a lot of literacy resources, particularly for young people. We know that a million children across Canada are below grade level in reading. And so we offer targeted supports to help them get their literacy skills up to grade level,” explains Scott.

The program is called ‘Leading to Reading’ and is open to children in grades one to six who can communicate in English. An adult literacy program caters to those 19 and above who speak English and offers one-on-one tutoring in basic reading, writing and math.

With gainful employment and the ability to support oneself is a vital component of mental health for most, the library also offers numerous employment supports including resume optimization with career coaches and job skill training.

“The library offers just countless programs that are all free … there’s also interview rooms. We know that if you’re living in an apartment in a small space, maybe with your grandmother doing dishes behind you, it’s hard to interview for a job, and interviews are online these days. So we offer interview rooms at a number of our branches,” says Scott.

Related:

For children with sensory processing needs, the S. Walter Stewart branch in East York offers a sensory room designed with them in mind. It is open to all children up to 12 years old and is a child-led interactive space for kids and their caregivers. Booking is required and adult supervision is mandatory.

For teens, there are Youth Hubs in several branches that offer a place to relax with mindfulness craft or colouring workshops, play video games and connect with each other in a safe environment. Librarians are also available to offer school and homework support and free, nutritious snacks are offered every day.

To further highlight all that TPL offers during Canadian Library Month, ‘I’m Library People Day’ is being celebrated on Oct. 17. Torontonians are encouraged to get involved and support their local branches by posting their library stories on social media and donating.

Learn more about the impact libraries have on the community here.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto City Council calls for public inquiry into much-maligned Eglinton Crosstown project
Toronto City Council calls for public inquiry into much-maligned Eglinton Crosstown project

The City of Toronto is calling on the Ford government to hold a public inquiry into what has gone wrong with the construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. Coun. Josh Matlow introduced the motion on...

11m ago

Police investigating 'suspicious' death of man, 65, found inside Brampton home
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of man, 65, found inside Brampton home

Homicide detectives in Peel Region are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 65-year-old man at a home in Brampton as "suspicious." Peel police were called to the home at Lord Simcoe...

9m ago

Violent robbery captured on video shows suspects assault victim, steal cash-filled suitcase in Thornhill
Violent robbery captured on video shows suspects assault victim, steal cash-filled suitcase in Thornhill

Warning: This article contains a video depicting a violent robbery that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for multiple suspects...

3h ago

Police officers injured during stolen vehicle investigation in Etobicoke
Police officers injured during stolen vehicle investigation in Etobicoke

Toronto police say three officers have been injured after trying to stop vehicles that were reported stolen in Etobicoke. Police were called to the area of Finch Avenue and Silverstone Drive, west of...

4h ago

Top Stories

Toronto City Council calls for public inquiry into much-maligned Eglinton Crosstown project
Toronto City Council calls for public inquiry into much-maligned Eglinton Crosstown project

The City of Toronto is calling on the Ford government to hold a public inquiry into what has gone wrong with the construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. Coun. Josh Matlow introduced the motion on...

11m ago

Police investigating 'suspicious' death of man, 65, found inside Brampton home
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of man, 65, found inside Brampton home

Homicide detectives in Peel Region are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 65-year-old man at a home in Brampton as "suspicious." Peel police were called to the home at Lord Simcoe...

9m ago

Violent robbery captured on video shows suspects assault victim, steal cash-filled suitcase in Thornhill
Violent robbery captured on video shows suspects assault victim, steal cash-filled suitcase in Thornhill

Warning: This article contains a video depicting a violent robbery that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for multiple suspects...

3h ago

Police officers injured during stolen vehicle investigation in Etobicoke
Police officers injured during stolen vehicle investigation in Etobicoke

Toronto police say three officers have been injured after trying to stop vehicles that were reported stolen in Etobicoke. Police were called to the area of Finch Avenue and Silverstone Drive, west of...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
TTC bus driver pulls unconscious man from burning vehicle after crash
TTC bus driver pulls unconscious man from burning vehicle after crash

A man is fighting for his life in hospital and multiple others are injured after a vehicle crashed into a pair of TTC buses early Wednesday morning. As Catalina Gillies reports, a bus operator is being praised for pulling the driver out of the car.

22h ago

2:17
Temperatures cooling with lows in single digits
Temperatures cooling with lows in single digits

A mostly sunnny day on Thursday with highs reaching only the mid-teens ahead of a warm-up on Friday.
2:20
Dozens of daycares consider pulling out of the $10-a-day child care program
Dozens of daycares consider pulling out of the $10-a-day child care program

Upcoming funding changes could see dozens of daycare operators pull out of the National $10-a-day child care program. Shauna Hunt is speaking to a family who just received letters warning their fees could skyrocket in January.
4:54
Toronto City Council fights over the future of Billy Bishop airport as safety deadline approaches.
Toronto City Council fights over the future of Billy Bishop airport as safety deadline approaches.

City Council has approved extending the lease at Billy Bishop Airport for at least a dozen more years in order for it to complete necessary runway safety extensions... but the term is not as long as the airport wanted.

2:33
Progress Avenue Bridge disappeared in 72 hours
Progress Avenue Bridge disappeared in 72 hours

Metrolinx says material from the rubble of the old bridge will be reused for construction on site. David Zura finds out how the large structure was demolished so quickly and what other project this work supports.

More Videos