Former-principal of Ontario Christian school charged with sex assault

Exterior view of Heritage Christian School in Jordan, Ont.
Exterior view of Heritage Christian School in Jordan, Ont.

By The Canadian Press and CityNews staff

Posted October 11, 2024 9:36 pm.

Last Updated October 11, 2024 9:39 pm.

The former principal of a Christian school in Niagara Region has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Police say an investigation into a historical sexual assault revealed a man had sexually assaulted a girl from the age of 11 to 14.

They say the suspect was a principal at Heritage Christian School in the community of Jordan, near St. Catharines and that he has significant ties in the Christian community.

Police say the man was also a deputy principal at a Christian school in Australia before coming to Canada in 2007.

Brian Bosch, 56, from West Lincoln, Ont., has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police say they have reason to believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

