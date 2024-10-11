A man in his 40s is facing impaired driving charges after a series of crashes on the eastbound Highway 401 Express in Mississauga.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tells 680News Radio around 2 a.m. on Friday that a vehicle in the express lanes tried to cut over into the express to collector transfer lanes but struck the bullnose crash cushion.

The driver of the badly damaged car reversed and kept going, later crashing into a highway sign, totalling the vehicle.

Police say the driver got out and walked away right across the Mississauga OPP detachment lawn. Officers spotted him and took him into custody.

The suspect refused to provide a breath sample. His driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle was impounded for one week.

No injuries were reported.