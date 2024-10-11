No injuries after stolen car crashes into two homes in North York

No one was injured after a reported stolen car crashed into two separate homes in North York

Police were called to the Derrydown Road and Sentinel Road area, just south of Finch Avenue West, around 7:30 p.m. Friday for reports a car had crashed into a house.

When they arrived on scene they found the car had struck two homes with one of the residences suffering significant damage. The occupants of the car had fled the scene on foot. No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

No one who was at the scene was injured.