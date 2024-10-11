NY prosecutors want to combine Harvey Weinstein’s criminal cases into a single trial

Harvey Weinstein appears in criminal court in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Jeenah Moon/Pool Photo via AP)

By Philip Marcelo, The Associated Press

Posted October 11, 2024 5:59 pm.

Last Updated October 11, 2024 6:37 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors are asking a Manhattan judge to consolidate the two sex crime cases that Harvey Weinstein faces in New York into a single trial this year — a move that the disgraced movie mogul’s lawyers oppose.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office argued in court filings released Friday that the cases have significant overlap as they involve similar criminal statutes, witnesses, expert testimony and documentary evidence.

They say separate trials would be “extraordinarily inefficient and burdensome” and waste judicial resources.

“There is a strong public interest in consolidating these indictments for trial because separate trials would require duplicative, lengthy, and expensive proceedings that would needlessly consume judicial and party resources,” the office wrote in its filings.

Weinstein is awaiting retrial on two sex charges stemming from his landmark #MeToo case after the state’s highest court overturned his 2020 conviction earlier this year.

He also pleaded not guilty last month to a new sex crime charge in which prosecutors say he forced oral sex on a woman in a Manhattan hotel in spring 2006.

Weinstein’s lawyers, in court filings submitted earlier this month, argued the cases should remain separate.

They said prosecutors are attempting to “expand the scope” of the court-ordered retrial and transform it into “an entirely new proceeding” by including the new charges.

“Having deprived Defendant of a fair trial once, the People unapologetically—indeed, unabashedly—seek to do so again by smuggling an additional charge into the case for the improper purpose of bolstering the credibility of the complainant in the 2024 indictment,” Weinstein’s lawyers wrote.

A judge is expected to consider the arguments at a hearing later this month.

Weinstein, who has been in custody since his conviction, was also convicted of rape in Los Angeles in 2022, though his lawyers have appealed.

The 72-year-old co-founded the film and television production companies Miramax and The Weinstein Company and, produced films such as “Shakespeare in Love” and “The Crying Game.”

Manhattan prosecutors, in their filings, laid out some of their plans for the upcoming retrial, which had been slated to open Nov. 12.

They said they intend to call 12 to 15 witnesses to testify on issues relevant to both the new and old charges, including the victims and corroborating witnesses.

Prosecutors said they’ll also call on experts with knowledge of Weinstein’s “status and influence in the entertainment industry” both in order to “establish the power imbalance” between the once-powerful producer and the victims, many of whom worked in the industry.

They also anticipate testimony from a photographer who can corroborate testimony from the victims about “distinctive features” of Weinstein’s body, something that was also a focus during his prior trial.

Weinstein’s lawyers, meanwhile, complained that prosecutors had long been aware of the allegations in the latest criminal indictment yet “held this case in their back pocket for years.”

They said Bragg’s office had been in contact with the latest accuser going back to Weinstein’s original trial and that she’s changed her stories about her interactions with Weinstein over the years.

Lindsay Goldbrum, an attorney that represents the woman, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Friday.

She’s previously said the woman has never made her accusation public and doesn’t want to be identified for now.

___

Follow Philip Marcelo at twitter.com/philmarcelo.

Philip Marcelo, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hamilton man charged with attempted murder mistakenly set free from Burlington court
Hamilton man charged with attempted murder mistakenly set free from Burlington court

A 23-year-old Hamilton man who is facing several attempted murder charges in another jurisdiction was released by mistake from a Burlington court earlier this week. Nana-Yaw Asante was arrested in 2022...

1h ago

Toronto victim of alleged spree killer Sabrina Kauldhar identified
Toronto victim of alleged spree killer Sabrina Kauldhar identified

The Toronto victim of alleged spree killer Sabrina Kauldhar has been identified by police. Trinh Thi Vu, 66, was found dead inside a home in the Keele Street and Dundas Street West area on October 1,...

4h ago

Pickup truck hits pedestrian, goes through fence, ends up in backyard pool in Whitby: police
Pickup truck hits pedestrian, goes through fence, ends up in backyard pool in Whitby: police

A man was seriously injured after he was struck by a pickup truck that went off the roadway, crashed through a fence and ended up in a backyard pool in Whitby, police say. Officers with Durham Regional...

29m ago

Former Ford government minister caught up in Greenbelt scandal won't seek re-election
Former Ford government minister caught up in Greenbelt scandal won't seek re-election

Mississauga East-Cooksville MPP Kaleed Rasheed, one of the first cabinet ministers who resigned after getting caught up in the Ford government's Greenbelt scandal, says he will not seek re-election in...

3h ago

Top Stories

Hamilton man charged with attempted murder mistakenly set free from Burlington court
Hamilton man charged with attempted murder mistakenly set free from Burlington court

A 23-year-old Hamilton man who is facing several attempted murder charges in another jurisdiction was released by mistake from a Burlington court earlier this week. Nana-Yaw Asante was arrested in 2022...

1h ago

Toronto victim of alleged spree killer Sabrina Kauldhar identified
Toronto victim of alleged spree killer Sabrina Kauldhar identified

The Toronto victim of alleged spree killer Sabrina Kauldhar has been identified by police. Trinh Thi Vu, 66, was found dead inside a home in the Keele Street and Dundas Street West area on October 1,...

4h ago

Pickup truck hits pedestrian, goes through fence, ends up in backyard pool in Whitby: police
Pickup truck hits pedestrian, goes through fence, ends up in backyard pool in Whitby: police

A man was seriously injured after he was struck by a pickup truck that went off the roadway, crashed through a fence and ended up in a backyard pool in Whitby, police say. Officers with Durham Regional...

29m ago

Former Ford government minister caught up in Greenbelt scandal won't seek re-election
Former Ford government minister caught up in Greenbelt scandal won't seek re-election

Mississauga East-Cooksville MPP Kaleed Rasheed, one of the first cabinet ministers who resigned after getting caught up in the Ford government's Greenbelt scandal, says he will not seek re-election in...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Rainy, wet and chilly for Thanksgiving long weekend
Rainy, wet and chilly for Thanksgiving long weekend

Sunny but cool on Saturday before rainy and windy conditions move into the GTA on Sunday. Some regions in cottage country could even see snow!

2h ago

2:34
Metrolinx begins tree removal at Eglinton Flats
Metrolinx begins tree removal at Eglinton Flats

Metrolinx has begun to chop down over 1200 trees at Eglinton Flats. As Jazan Grewal reports, this comes just days after community advocates lost a court battle against the transit agency to save the trees.

21h ago

1:45
Cat Café a "purrfect" spot for a coffee break
Cat Café a "purrfect" spot for a coffee break

Toronto has a new unique place to take a break. Audra Brown visited a cafe where you can grab a coffee and some relaxing time with some furry friends.

2:35
Mental health supports at Toronto Public Library
Mental health supports at Toronto Public Library

Not only can you borrow a book or print off your resume at the Toronto Public Library, you can also find mental health supports and services that contribute to your well being. Dilshad Burman reports.
2:56
Frosty night ahead of Friday warm up
Frosty night ahead of Friday warm up

Sunny skies but gusty conditions for Friday before a mixed bag of weather moves in for the long weekend.
More Videos