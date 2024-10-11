Trudeau touts ‘real progress’ on pharmacare, calls on premiers to start cutting deals

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question during a news conference in Vientiane, Laos, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Sarah Ritchie and Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Posted October 11, 2024 5:21 am.

Last Updated October 11, 2024 8:18 am.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on provinces and territories to start negotiating pharmacare deals as soon as possible, now that the federal legislation to enact the program has become law.

“This is real progress, but now we need the provinces and territories to come to the table and sign agreements with us that supports Canadians and takes pressure off their household budgets as soon as possible,” Trudeau told reporters on Friday as he wrapped a visit to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Laos.

That legislation was central to the now-defunct political pact between the Liberals and the NDP, who pushed hard for the bill to be introduced. On Thursday, NDP health critic Peter Julian pointed out that Canada is the only country with a universal health care system that does not include universal coverage for prescription drugs.

The bill was passed by the Senate without amendments on Thursday evening and received royal assent shortly after.

The legislation will inform the creation of any future universal pharmacare plan.

In the immediate term, it paves the way for the federal government to sign deals with provinces and territories to cover diabetes and birth-control medications as part of the public health system.

Trudeau said the program will help people who are struggling to pay for prescriptions, and said his government “not only (believes) in a woman’s right to choose, we act on it.”

The federal health minister has said he hopes to have all provinces and territories on board by next spring. B.C. has already signed a memorandum of understanding to provide coverage.

The law also calls for the government to convene an expert panel within the next month to investigate the next steps in establishing a full-fledged pharmacare program.

That committee will report its recommendations to the health minister within a year.

Top Stories

Economy adds 47,000 jobs in September, unemployment rate falls to 6.5%
Economy adds 47,000 jobs in September, unemployment rate falls to 6.5%

The economy added 47,000 jobs in September, while the unemployment rate declined for the first time since January to 6.5 per cent. Statistics Canada says youth and women aged 25 to 54 drove employment...

breaking

8m ago

Construction worker injured after being struck by vehicle on eastbound Hwy. 403 in Burlington
Construction worker injured after being struck by vehicle on eastbound Hwy. 403 in Burlington

A construction worker was injured after being struck by a vehicle on the eastbound portion of Highway 403 in Burlington. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tells 680News Radio that it happened around 4...

1h ago

What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto
What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto

It's the last long weekend before Christmas (for those counting down to the festive season). Click here for a roundup of what's happening in Toronto over the Thanksgiving long weekend, including events,...

1h ago

Man suspected of driving impaired charged in series of crashes in Mississauga: OPP
Man suspected of driving impaired charged in series of crashes in Mississauga: OPP

A man in his 40s is facing impaired driving charges after a series of crashes on the eastbound Highway 401 Express in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tells 680News Radio around 2 a.m. on...

42m ago

