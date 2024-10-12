Ex-Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond, who nearly got Scotland’s independence from UK, dies at 69

File photo dated 14/04/05 of FILE - Alex Salmond, leader of the Scottish National Party is photographed on April 14, 2005. (Maurice McDonald/PA via AP)

By Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Posted October 12, 2024 1:09 pm.

Last Updated October 12, 2024 5:56 pm.

LONDON (AP) — Alex Salmond, the former first minister of Scotland who for decades championed Scotland’s independence from the U.K. and nearly accomplished it, has died. He was 69.

Salmond, who was one of the most divisive figure in British politics at the turn of the century and who as the then leader of the Scottish National Party took Scotland to the brink of independence in the 2014 referendum, died in the North Macedonia lake-resort town of Ohrid, local media reported.

“Unfortunately, Alex Salmond, the former first minister of Scotland who was one of the panellists at yesterday’s cultural diplomacy forum that was held in Ohrid, died suddenly today,” according to a statement from the office of former North Macedonia President Gjorgje Ivanov.

Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum, led by King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla.

“My wife and I are greatly saddened to hear of the sudden death of Alex Salmond,” the king said. “His devotion to Scotland drove his decades of public service.”

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the Labour Party called him a “monumental figure” of both Scottish and British politics.

“He leaves behind a lasting legacy,” Starmer said. “As first minister of Scotland, he cared deeply about Scotland’s heritage, history and culture, as well as the communities he represented.”

Salmond served as first minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014, and was leader of the Scottish National Party on two occasions, from 1990 to 2000, and from 2004 to 2014. Salmond led the independence campaign in the referendum in 2014, but lost, gaining 45% of the vote, and subsequently resigned from the top job and replaced by his long-time ally, Nicola Sturgeon. Their subsequent split dominated Scottish politics for years.

“Obviously, I cannot pretend that the events of the past few years which led to the breakdown of our relationship did not happen, and it would not be right for me to try,” Sturgeon said after learning of Salmond’s death. “However, it remains the fact that for many years Alex was an incredibly significant figure in my life. He was my mentor, and for more than a decade we formed one of the most successful partnerships in U.K politics.”

In 2019, Salmond was charged with sexual assault and attempted rape after allegations by nine women who had worked with him as first minister or for the party. Salmond called the charges “deliberate fabrications for a political purpose.” Salmond was acquitted after a trial in March 2020.

A year later, he created a new party called Alba — the Scottish Gaelic word for Scotland — that made few inroads into Scottish politics and sought a new independence referendum come what may.

The current SNP first minister, John Swinney, said that he was “deeply shocked and saddened at the untimely death” of Salmond.

“Over many years, Alex made an enormous contribution to political life, not just within Scotland, but across the U.K. and beyond,” he said. “He took the Scottish National Party from the fringes of Scottish politics into government and led Scotland so close to becoming an independent country.”

Salmond had said that he learned to dream of an independent Scotland at his grandfather’s knee, and chose to join the SNP at university in 1973 when his English girlfriend poked too much fun at his separatist sentiments.

Salmond’s academic and professional background prepared him to become Scotland’s most economically optimistic and visionary politician. At St. Andrew’s University. he double-majored in medieval history, reflecting his love of a Caledonia lost, and economics. In his 20s, he worked as an economist first for Britain’s regional government in Scotland and then at the Royal Bank of Scotland, where he analyzed the country’s most dynamic industry, North Sea oil.

He won a seat in the U.K. Parliament in 1987, and within three years was party leader. He supported Tony Blair’s Labour government in the late 1990s to create a devolved Scottish parliament in Edinburgh, a reform that stopped short of independence, but gave his homeland a taste of self-government for the first time since its 1707 union with England. Under that new settlement, which was ratified by a referendum, the Scottish Parliament has had a wide array of domestic powers, including over policies on health and education, but not on foreign policy matters.

Salmond then had a very public forum to push his dream of full independence forward — his government had an array of powers especially on social issues — and managed to convince the government of Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron to call a referendum. Up until the results were known, it had been considered a close call.

Though the independence campaign lost, Salmond’s SNP managed to capitalize its support and has dominated Scottish politics since. The SNP has been the Edinburgh-based government since, though it suffered a huge setback in this year’s U.K.-wide general election, when it lost a vast majority of the seats it held in the House of Commons to Labour. The next Scottish election is due to take place in 2026.

___

Konstantin Testorides contributed to this report from Skopje, North Macedonia.

Pan Pylas, The Associated Press











Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Disgusting hate': Mayor Chow condemns shooting at Jewish girls' school
'Disgusting hate': Mayor Chow condemns shooting at Jewish girls' school

Toronto police are investigating after evidence of gunfire was found near a Jewish girls' school in North York on Saturday. It is unclear how many suspects were involved in the shooting, but police...

1h ago

Ajax man charged with attempted murder after road rage incident
Ajax man charged with attempted murder after road rage incident

Durham Regional Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot a gun towards another vehicle during a road rage incident in Pickering. Officers say the altercation happened on Friday morning before 6:30...

6h ago

Seasoned pasta sauce recalled due to Listeria concerns
Seasoned pasta sauce recalled due to Listeria concerns

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a new nationwide recall notice due to a potential Listeria contamination. Officials say the affected products include Tagliatelle Seasoned White...

3h ago

Two teens charged in home invasion, stolen vehicle investigation
Two teens charged in home invasion, stolen vehicle investigation

Two teens are facing charges in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation in North York. Toronto police say they were on patrol on Sheppard Avenue just before 4 a.m. when their Automatic Licence...

2h ago

Top Stories

'Disgusting hate': Mayor Chow condemns shooting at Jewish girls' school
'Disgusting hate': Mayor Chow condemns shooting at Jewish girls' school

Toronto police are investigating after evidence of gunfire was found near a Jewish girls' school in North York on Saturday. It is unclear how many suspects were involved in the shooting, but police...

1h ago

Ajax man charged with attempted murder after road rage incident
Ajax man charged with attempted murder after road rage incident

Durham Regional Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot a gun towards another vehicle during a road rage incident in Pickering. Officers say the altercation happened on Friday morning before 6:30...

6h ago

Seasoned pasta sauce recalled due to Listeria concerns
Seasoned pasta sauce recalled due to Listeria concerns

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a new nationwide recall notice due to a potential Listeria contamination. Officials say the affected products include Tagliatelle Seasoned White...

3h ago

Two teens charged in home invasion, stolen vehicle investigation
Two teens charged in home invasion, stolen vehicle investigation

Two teens are facing charges in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation in North York. Toronto police say they were on patrol on Sheppard Avenue just before 4 a.m. when their Automatic Licence...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
Pickup truck hits pedestrian in Whitby, lands in backyard swimming pool
Pickup truck hits pedestrian in Whitby, lands in backyard swimming pool

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a pickup truck that ended up in a backyard pool in Whitby. As Jazan Grewal reports, the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

18h ago

2:46
Ontario plant workers worried about future without federal TTC subway funding commitment
Ontario plant workers worried about future without federal TTC subway funding commitment

The union representing workers at the Alstom plant in Thunder Bay, Ontario, is worried about their future as the federal government still hasn't committed to funding the replacement of TTC Line 2 subway trains. Nick Westoll reports.

21h ago

3:10
Driver facing charges after Brampton bus tears through residential backyards
Driver facing charges after Brampton bus tears through residential backyards

Residents are picking up the pieces after a Brampton transit bus blew through an intersection, smashed into a vehicle and crashed through several backyards early Wednesday morning. Now the homeowners are asking the city to pay for damages.

22h ago

2:39
Rainy, wet and chilly for Thanksgiving long weekend
Rainy, wet and chilly for Thanksgiving long weekend

Sunny but cool on Saturday before rainy and windy conditions move into the GTA on Sunday. Some regions in cottage country could even see snow!

2:34
Metrolinx begins tree removal at Eglinton Flats
Metrolinx begins tree removal at Eglinton Flats

Metrolinx has begun to chop down over 1200 trees at Eglinton Flats. As Jazan Grewal reports, this comes just days after community advocates lost a court battle against the transit agency to save the trees.
More Videos