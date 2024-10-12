Manitoba cabinet ministers’ travel expenses now online, but not those of staff

Minister of Families Nahanni Fontaine and Minister of Justice and Attorney General Matt Wiebe attend a press conference at the Manitoba RCMP headquarters in Winnipeg, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

By Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press

Posted October 12, 2024 7:00 am.

Last Updated October 12, 2024 11:43 am.

Out-of-province travel expenses for Manitoba cabinet ministers are being posted online again after a hiatus of more than a year, but the disclosure still does not include spending by accompanying political or department staff, which can be higher.

One of the expenses posted this week, for Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine, lists $6,649 for a trip to New York between March 10 and 15, including airfare, hotel and meal costs.

Documents obtained by The Canadian Press under the province’s freedom of information law show there was more. The province also paid for Fontaine’s director of ministerial affairs and two members of Gender Equity Manitoba, a branch of the Families department.

The total cost for all four individuals was $23,105, the documents state. Hotel rooms accounted for more than half the cost, while flights, ground transportation, meals and unspecified “incidentals” made up the rest.

The four attended an annual conference of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.

Similarly, Premier Wab Kinew’s office recently posted $1,684 in travel expenses for a trip to Toronto in March that included a speech to the Economic Club of Canada and attendance at an international mining conference.

The listing does not include expenses of senior political staff who accompanied the premier.

Wayne Ewasko, interim leader of the Opposition Progressive Conservatives, said it may be time to break with the practice of the current and previous governments and list staff expenses online as well.

“It probably wouldn’t hurt to take a look at what the polices are and the limits and those type of things,” Ewasko said in an interview.

“It also gives the taxpayers of Manitoba that assurance — what are they getting from these trips that the ministers or the premier or the staff are (taking)?”

Until this week, out-of-province travel expenses for the premier and cabinet ministers were only listed up to March 31, 2023. That led to the Progressive Conservatives, who were in power until losing the provincial election last October, and the governing New Democrats accusing each other of withholding the information.

Kinew told reporters on Tuesday that he told “people” to post more recent expenses online, and the records were posted soon afterward.

Trade minister says she is 'disappointed' by report of caucus revolt to oust Trudeau
Trade minister says she is 'disappointed' by report of caucus revolt to oust Trudeau

OTTAWA — A growing number of Liberal MPs are banding together to convince Prime Minister Justin Trudeau it's time to step down, although he appears to retain support from his cabinet. Trade Minister...

2h ago

Ajax man charged with attempted murder after road rage incident
Ajax man charged with attempted murder after road rage incident

Durham Regional Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot a gun towards another vehicle during a road rage incident in Pickering. Officers say the altercation happened on Friday morning before 6:30...

1h ago

Pickup truck hits pedestrian, goes through fence, ends up in backyard pool in Whitby: police
Pickup truck hits pedestrian, goes through fence, ends up in backyard pool in Whitby: police

A man was seriously injured after he was struck by a pickup truck that went off the roadway, crashed through a fence and ended up in a backyard pool in Whitby, police say. Officers with Durham Regional...

3h ago

Ontario plant workers worry as feds still won't commit TTC subway train replacement money
Ontario plant workers worry as feds still won't commit TTC subway train replacement money

As Ontario Alstom workers worry about future work opportunities, TTC staff won't issue a RFP to replace Line 2 trains until the feds commit money.

1h ago

