Toronto police are investigating after evidence of gunfire was found near a Jewish girls’ school in North York on Saturday.

It is unclear how many suspects were involved in the shooting, but police believe the shots were fired at the Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School from someone in a motor vehicle just after 4:00 a.m.

Insp. Paul Krawczyk says the school was empty at the time of the shooting and no one was harmed.

He says a window was smashed after it was struck by a bullet.

Krawczyk said the force’s gun and gang task force is leading the investigation, with support from members of the hate crime unit.

He added that police could not confirm whether the incident is considered a hate crime, but he noted there were signs the attack could have been motivated by hatred since it occurred on a holy day of the Jewish calendar.

“It is Yom Kippur, and a Jewish school has been shot up. So that is why the hate crime unit is a big part of this investigation,” Krawczyk said.

The school is located in a heavily-populated Jewish neighbourhood near Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West and was the target of a similar shooting back in May.

Police are working to determine if the two incidents are connected.

The brazen act comes as members of the Jewish faith gather to observe Yom Kippur, which is considered one of the most sacred days in Judaism.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow issued a statement on Saturday where she condemned the shooting as a “horrific antisemitic” act.

“This is the second time the school has been targeted by this disgusting hate. I reiterate that the students of Bais Chaya Mushka have the right to learn, and the teachers have a right to teach, in safety and without fear of antisemitic attacks,” Chow said. “Jewish families and the Jewish community should not be made to fear for their safety.”

The shooting overnight at the Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School is a horrific antisemitic act, shattering the peace of the High Holidays and Yom Kippur.



This is the second time the school has been targeted by this disgusting hate. I reiterate that the students of Bais Chaya… — Mayor Olivia Chow (@MayorOliviaChow) October 12, 2024

According to Toronto police, attacks against the Jewish community have increased by 69 per cent so far this year.

Mayor Chow says police will increase their presence in the area to “protect the community and keep people safe.”

“Antisemitic violence and threats are unacceptable,” she added.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoed similar sentiments, saying he was “very disturbed” to hear about the shooting.

“As we wait for more details, my heart goes out to the students, staff, and parents who must be terrified and hurting today,” he said in a social media post. “Antisemitism is a disgusting and dangerous form of hate — and we won’t let it stand.”

I’m very disturbed to hear that last night, as families marked Yom Kippur, there were shots fired at a Jewish school in Toronto.



As we wait for more details, my heart goes out to the students, staff, and parents who must be terrified and hurting today.… — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 12, 2024

With files from the Canadian Press.