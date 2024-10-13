1 man arrested after vehicle crashes into streetcar tracks on Eglinton Avenue
Posted October 13, 2024 12:12 pm.
Toronto police have arrested one man following reports that a vehicle crashed into streetcar tracks in North York.
The incident happened just before 7:00 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue.
Officers say they chased the suspect on foot and took him into custody. It is unclear if the man was arrested because of the collision or for something else.
No other details have been provided at this time.