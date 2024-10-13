Hamilton police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that left one person with serious head injuries.

Officers say the incident happened at approximately 5:42 a.m. on Sunday near Queen Street South and Aberdeen Avenue.

Upon arrival, police located an individual in the roadway with serious head injuries. An investigation determined that they were struck by a motor vehicle.

The person was transported to Hamilton General Hospital where they remain with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the vehicle failed to remain at the scene and are encouraging anyone with information to contact police.

No other details have been released.