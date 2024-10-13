Man in his 20s stabbed near Moss Park, police say
Posted October 13, 2024 8:06 am.
Last Updated October 13, 2024 8:27 am.
Toronto police are investigating an early morning stabbing that sent one man to hospital.
Officers say they were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Upon arrival, authorities located a man in his 20s with stab wounds. Police say he was transported to a trauma hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect description has been provided. An investigation is ongoing.