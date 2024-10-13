Mike Bullard, comedian and former late-night TV host, dead at 67

<p>Canadian standup comedian and broadcaster Mike Bullard has passed away, his family confirmed Sunday. Prime Minister Jean Chretien, left, and Bullard laugh during the taping of Open Mike with Mike Bullard in Toronto on Thursday May 17, 2001. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 13, 2024 5:17 pm.

Last Updated October 13, 2024 7:08 pm.

Canadian standup comedian and broadcaster Mike Bullard has passed away, his family confirmed Sunday.

Bullard’s half-brother, musician Chuck Jackson, confirmed to The Canadian Press that Bullard’s family learned of his passing on Friday.

Jackson says the coroner is investigating and the exact cause of death remains unknown for now, but Bullard, 67, did have health problems.

A friend found him at a residence where he was staying and the body was being held by authorities, Jackson says. The coroner is expected to confirm a cause of death later this week.

Jackson said no funeral arrangements have been made, but a celebration of life will be held down the road when family from abroad are able to gather, but for now the family is asking to grieve in private.

A longtime standup comedian, Bullard hosted two late-night talk shows — “Open Mike with Mike Bullard” which ran between 1997 and 2003 on CTV and “The Mike Bullard Show” which ran briefly on Global between 2003 and 2004.

He won two Gemini awards for the CTV show.

Mark Breslin, co-founder of the Yuk Yuk’s comedy club chain, said they were still booking Bullard everywhere on a weekly basis.

“I met Mike — I can’t tell you what year it was — but right away he had an ambition, and he told this to me, to be a talk-show host in Canada,” Breslin recalled in an interview Sunday. As such, Bullard often asked him to give him as many MC slots as possible.

“That’s interesting because most comics want the headliner spots, but Mike wanted the MC spots because he knew that was the best way to train to be a talk-show host.”

Bullard also worked on radio as host of “Beyond the Mic with Mike Bullard” between 2010 and 2016 on CFRB in Toronto, but lost that show after being accused of making harassing calls to an ex-girlfriend.

In June2018, Bullard pleaded guilty to a charge of harassing communications to the victim, Toronto TV journalist Cynthia Mulligan, as well as breaching court orders. He was given a conditional discharge.

He was still doing comedy, Breslin said. He remembered Bullard one of the most incredible hosts and MCs he’s ever seen.

“He was very generous with his time and concern for other comics: he always had time to tell them what he thought they were doing right and maybe even critique what they were doing wrong,” Breslin said. “He also thought big — which is maybe not a Canadian trait — and wanted to stay in the country and found that thinking big and staying in the country sometimes are mutually exclusive in Canada.”

Recently, he travelled to Ukraine in November 2022 to do humanitarian work, raising money and delivering supplies, often near the front line. He returned to Canada in February 2023.

“On some idealistic level, Mike wanted to go,” Breslin said of Bullard’s travels through the war-torn country, sending dispatches home.

“He’s not Ukrainian, but he felt strongly about it.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Community leaders demand concrete action after second shooting in 5 months at Jewish girls' school
Community leaders demand concrete action after second shooting in 5 months at Jewish girls' school

Members of the Jewish community are calling for concrete action following the second shooting in five months outside a Jewish girls' elementary school in North York. A tarp covers the front window where...

1h ago

Convicted sex offender wanted for alleged indignity to body found in apartment arrested
Convicted sex offender wanted for alleged indignity to body found in apartment arrested

A 52-year-old convicted sex offender who was the subject of a five-month manhunt for allegedly committing an indignity to a human body in Toronto is now in custody. According to Toronto police Rejean...

4h ago

Thanksgiving road safety campaign sees rise in distracted driving: OPP
Thanksgiving road safety campaign sees rise in distracted driving: OPP

You will see an increased presence across Ontario highways this long weekend as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) participate in Operation Impact which focuses on aggressive, impaired, and distracted driving...

1h ago

Man with loaded gun arrested near Donald Trump's weekend rally in Southern California
Man with loaded gun arrested near Donald Trump's weekend rally in Southern California

A Nevada man with a shotgun, loaded handgun, ammunition and several fake passports in his vehicle was arrested at a security checkpoint outside Donald Trump's rally Saturday night in the Southern...

1h ago

Top Stories

Community leaders demand concrete action after second shooting in 5 months at Jewish girls' school
Community leaders demand concrete action after second shooting in 5 months at Jewish girls' school

Members of the Jewish community are calling for concrete action following the second shooting in five months outside a Jewish girls' elementary school in North York. A tarp covers the front window where...

1h ago

Convicted sex offender wanted for alleged indignity to body found in apartment arrested
Convicted sex offender wanted for alleged indignity to body found in apartment arrested

A 52-year-old convicted sex offender who was the subject of a five-month manhunt for allegedly committing an indignity to a human body in Toronto is now in custody. According to Toronto police Rejean...

4h ago

Thanksgiving road safety campaign sees rise in distracted driving: OPP
Thanksgiving road safety campaign sees rise in distracted driving: OPP

You will see an increased presence across Ontario highways this long weekend as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) participate in Operation Impact which focuses on aggressive, impaired, and distracted driving...

1h ago

Man with loaded gun arrested near Donald Trump's weekend rally in Southern California
Man with loaded gun arrested near Donald Trump's weekend rally in Southern California

A Nevada man with a shotgun, loaded handgun, ammunition and several fake passports in his vehicle was arrested at a security checkpoint outside Donald Trump's rally Saturday night in the Southern...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:53
Mississauga students first Canadian champions at World Robot Olympiad
Mississauga students first Canadian champions at World Robot Olympiad

A first for Canada as four female students from a Mississauga school have been crowned champions at the World Robot Olympiad.

2:59
Uplifting twist in story of iconic pizzeria
Uplifting twist in story of iconic pizzeria

After three decades of giving back to his community, a beloved pizza store owner in Mississauga was honoured with a special award on Friday night. David Zura explains.

4:22
'Possible hate crime': Shots fired for a second time at Jewish girls' school
'Possible hate crime': Shots fired for a second time at Jewish girls' school

Community groups are calling for action following a second targeted shooting at a Jewish girls' elementary school in North York. Rhianne Campbell has the latest from police, who say this incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime.
2:39
Wet, cool weather moving into GTA
Wet, cool weather moving into GTA

Showers move in overnight and linger throughout Sunday. You'll need to keep the umbrella handy into Thanksgiving Day.
2:22
Hurricane Milton cleanup efforts begin
Hurricane Milton cleanup efforts begin

Days after Category 3 Hurricane Milton made landfall across Florida, residents and officials are surveying the damage and beginning recovery efforts. Karling Donoghue details those efforts.

More Videos