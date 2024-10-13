Nova Scotia Power crew assisting with power restoration in Tampa

Power line technicians from Nova Scotia are on the ground in Tampa, Florida, assisting in power restoration after Hurricanes Helene and Milton barreled across the state, leaving extensive damage and millions in the dark.

A crew of 35 people from Nova Scotia Power arrived in Tampa this weekend and began work Saturday to restore electricity to some of the impacted homes and businesses after Milton hit last week.

“On the ground, we’re seeing a lot of trees down and wires down… a lot of destruction,” Paul Breski, restoration lead for the province’s utility, said during a virtual media briefing Sunday.

Breski said crews are working 16-hour shifts dealing with downed trees and splicing lines to reconnect power.

The Nova Scotia crew joins hundreds of Canadian line workers who have travelled to the southern United States to help with restoration since Hurricane Helene hit in late September.

Breski said the impacts of Hurricane Milton in Tampa appear similar to what Nova Scotia experienced during post-tropical storm Fiona in 2022.

What’s very different, Breski said, is the type of wildlife crews may encounter when working on reconnecting power.

“Back home, ticks are the big thing we worry about when you go in the woods, not snakes and gators. So it’s a bit of an adjustment on that.”

Breski said some of the wooded areas are very dense, and workers are using machetes to cut through thick vegetation to locate lines.

It’s not yet clear how long the Nova Scotia crews will be working in Tampa, Breski said, adding “this is not a sprint, this is a marathon.”

Crews have been welcomed warmly by locals, Breski said. “People down here are very friendly and and happy to see us.”

Floridians recovering from Hurricane Milton, many of whom were journeying home after fleeing hundreds of miles to escape the storm, spent much of Saturday searching for gas as a fuel shortage gripped the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters Saturday morning that the state opened three fuel distribution sites and planned to open several more. Residents can get 10 gallons (37.85 liters) each, free of charge, he said.

“Obviously as power gets restored … and the Port of Tampa is open, you’re going to see the fuel flowing. But in the meantime, we want to give people another option,” DeSantis said.

Officials were replenishing area gas stations with the state’s fuel stockpiles and provided generators to stations that remained without power.

With files from The Associated Press.