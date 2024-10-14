Members of the Kennedy family gather for funeral of Ethel Kennedy

Pallbearers Max Kennedy, left, Chris Kennedy, behind center left, both sons of the late Ethel Kennedy, and Matt Kennedy, center front, and, Joseph Kennedy III, front second from right, both grandsons of Ethel Kennedy, carry her casket from Our Lady of Victory church, following funeral services, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in Centerville, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 14, 2024 2:27 pm.

Last Updated October 14, 2024 4:56 pm.

CENTERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — Members of the Kennedy family gathered Monday for the funeral of Ethel Kennedy, the wife of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.

Ethel Kennedy, who raised their 11 children after her husband was assassinated and remained dedicated to social causes and the family’s legacy, died on Thursday at age 96.

Monday’s funeral, which was closed to the public, took place at Our Lady of Victory, in Centerville, Massachusetts, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) south of Boston.

Mourners gathered at the church under a cool gray sky. Ethel Kennedy died following complications related to a stroke suffered earlier this month.

“Along with a lifetime’s work in social justice and human rights, our mother leaves behind nine children, 34 grandchildren and 24 great-great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom love her dearly,” the family statement said in announcing her death.

President Joe Biden called her “an American icon — a matriarch of optimism and moral courage, an emblem of resilience and service.”

The Kennedy matriarch, mother to Kathleen, Joseph II, Robert Jr., David, Courtney, Michael, Kerry, Christopher, Max, Douglas and Rory, was one of the last remaining members of a family generation that included President John F. Kennedy. Her family said she had recently enjoyed seeing many of her relatives before falling ill.

A millionaire’s daughter who married the future senator and attorney general in 1950, Ethel Kennedy had endured more death by the age of 40, for the whole world to see, than most people would in a lifetime.

She was by Robert F. Kennedy’s side when he was fatally shot in the kitchen of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles on June 5, 1968, just after winning California’s Democratic presidential primary. Her brother-in-law had been assassinated in Dallas less than five years earlier.

Ethel Kennedy went on to found the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights soon after her husband’s death and advocated for causes including gun control and human rights. She rarely spoke about her husband’s assassination.

The Associated Press


















Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada and India expel each other's diplomats in escalating dispute over a 2023 assassination
Canada and India expel each other's diplomats in escalating dispute over a 2023 assassination

TORONTO (AP) — Canada and India each expelled six diplomats Monday in tit-for-tat moves as part of an escalating dispute over the June 2023 assassination of a Sikh activist in Canada. ...

updated

1h ago

Here's why the RCMP believe Indian officials are linked to violence in Canada
Here's why the RCMP believe Indian officials are linked to violence in Canada

The RCMP held a press conference in Ottawa Monday, prompted by what they called an "extraordinary situation" that compelled them to speak about the findings of multiple ongoing investigations into criminal...

6m ago

Bath & Body Works pulls candle packaging that some said evoked Ku Klux Klan
Bath & Body Works pulls candle packaging that some said evoked Ku Klux Klan

Bath & Body Works is apologizing for selling a candle with packaging that some people said looked like Ku Klux Klan hoods. The 3-wick candle was called “Snowed In” and briefly appeared on the...

1h ago

New lawsuits accuse Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual assault against 6 people, including a minor
New lawsuits accuse Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual assault against 6 people, including a minor

NEW YORK (AP) — A new wave of lawsuits filed Monday accuses Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping women, sexually assaulting men and molesting a 16-year-old boy. At least six lawsuits were filed...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canada and India expel each other's diplomats in escalating dispute over a 2023 assassination
Canada and India expel each other's diplomats in escalating dispute over a 2023 assassination

TORONTO (AP) — Canada and India each expelled six diplomats Monday in tit-for-tat moves as part of an escalating dispute over the June 2023 assassination of a Sikh activist in Canada. ...

updated

1h ago

Here's why the RCMP believe Indian officials are linked to violence in Canada
Here's why the RCMP believe Indian officials are linked to violence in Canada

The RCMP held a press conference in Ottawa Monday, prompted by what they called an "extraordinary situation" that compelled them to speak about the findings of multiple ongoing investigations into criminal...

6m ago

Bath & Body Works pulls candle packaging that some said evoked Ku Klux Klan
Bath & Body Works pulls candle packaging that some said evoked Ku Klux Klan

Bath & Body Works is apologizing for selling a candle with packaging that some people said looked like Ku Klux Klan hoods. The 3-wick candle was called “Snowed In” and briefly appeared on the...

1h ago

New lawsuits accuse Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual assault against 6 people, including a minor
New lawsuits accuse Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual assault against 6 people, including a minor

NEW YORK (AP) — A new wave of lawsuits filed Monday accuses Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping women, sexually assaulting men and molesting a 16-year-old boy. At least six lawsuits were filed...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Security concerns prompt changes at Toronto apartment buildings
Security concerns prompt changes at Toronto apartment buildings

Management company of a few Toronto apartment buildings make security upgrades after residents raised concerns. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

2:35
Rain, cool temperatures to end Thanksgiving long weekend
Rain, cool temperatures to end Thanksgiving long weekend

Mostly cloudy with some sunny breaks wrapped around light rain in the morning and in the evening. Temperatures will struggle to hit the double digits.

22h ago

3:43
Community leaders demand concrete action after shooting at Jewish girls' school
Community leaders demand concrete action after shooting at Jewish girls' school

The school’s rabbis along with community leaders gathered outside Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School to condemn the violence and call on governments to step up and take action Rhianne Campbell reports.

22h ago

2:43
OPP take part in operation impact as they see rise in distracted driving this year
OPP take part in operation impact as they see rise in distracted driving this year

The OPP is out in full force in a bid to keep road users safe this long weekend. As Afua Baah reports, police are seeing a concerning uptick in one of the big four driving offences this year.

22h ago

0:53
Mississauga students first Canadian champions at World Robot Olympiad
Mississauga students first Canadian champions at World Robot Olympiad

A first for Canada as four female students from a Mississauga school have been crowned champions at the World Robot Olympiad.

More Videos