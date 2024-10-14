Woman, 22, who was hit by a school bus has died, police say

A 22-year-old woman who was struck by a school bus while crossing the road last week has died from her injuries, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the intersection of Kingston Road and Kingswood Road in the Upper Beaches neighbourhood around 4:00 p.m. on October 9 for reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.

According to police, the school bus driver was travelling eastbound on Kingston Road while the woman was walking west, crossing the street on the north side.

Officers say the driver allegedly turned left and hit the woman while she was in the crosswalk.

She was transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition and was pronounced dead on Saturday.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area with information or footage of the incident to contact police.