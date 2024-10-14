Woman, 22, who was hit by a school bus has died, police say

Aerial photo of a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian in the west end
Aerial photo of a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian in the east end of Toronto on Oct. 9, 2024.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 14, 2024 9:10 pm.

A 22-year-old woman who was struck by a school bus while crossing the road last week has died from her injuries, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the intersection of Kingston Road and Kingswood Road in the Upper Beaches neighbourhood around 4:00 p.m. on October 9 for reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.

According to police, the school bus driver was travelling eastbound on Kingston Road while the woman was walking west, crossing the street on the north side.

Officers say the driver allegedly turned left and hit the woman while she was in the crosswalk. 

She was transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition and was pronounced dead on Saturday.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area with information or footage of the incident to contact police.

Top Stories

Allegations of murder, extortion, coercion by India spark diplomatic retaliations
Allegations of murder, extortion, coercion by India spark diplomatic retaliations

Accusations of widespread murder, extortion and coercion across Canada linked to agents of the government of India sparked an escalation of already strained diplomatic tensions Monday, as each country...

1h ago

A timeline of recent Canada-India tensions, as both countries expel diplomats
A timeline of recent Canada-India tensions, as both countries expel diplomats

Monday's announced expulsion of six Indian diplomats from Canada comes after months of tensions between the two countries, which came to a head after the assassination of B.C. Sikh leader Hardeep Singh...

39m ago

Bath & Body Works pulls candle packaging over Ku Klux Klan comparisons
Bath & Body Works pulls candle packaging over Ku Klux Klan comparisons

Bath & Body Works is apologizing for selling a candle with packaging that some people said looked like Ku Klux Klan hoods. The 3-wick candle was called “Snowed In” and briefly appeared on the...

41m ago

New lawsuits accuse Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual assault against 6 people, including a minor
New lawsuits accuse Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual assault against 6 people, including a minor

NEW YORK (AP) — A new wave of lawsuits filed Monday accuses Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping women, sexually assaulting men and molesting a 16-year-old boy. At least six lawsuits were filed...

6h ago

