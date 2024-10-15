2 people arrested after vehicle crashes into Oakwood Village home

Toronto police have arrested two people and are on the hunt for a third suspect who fled the scene of a car crash.

Officers were called to the Oakwood Village neighbourhood near Winona Drive and Holland Park Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving reports that a car had crashed into a residential home.

Police say three people who were in the vehicle fled the scene. Two suspects were arrested a short while later and assessed by paramedics, but officers say one individual is still outstanding.

The suspect is said to be a male who is five-foot-ten and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, red plaid pants and white shoes.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information to contact police.