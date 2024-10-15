2 people in custody after Brampton shooting, 1 man in hospital

Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Mountainash Road and Bovaird Drive East. (Karim Islam/CityNews).

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 15, 2024 8:52 pm.

Last Updated October 15, 2024 10:00 pm.

A man is in hospital after shots rang out in a Brampton neighbourhood on Tuesday.

Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Mountainash Road and Bovaird Drive East around 5:00 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire.

A victim was located and transported to a hospital. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Officers say the area was secured around 7:30 p.m. and that two people were taken into custody.

An investigation is ongoing.

Top Stories

Sikh groups calls for Indian consulates to be shut down in Vancouver, Toronto
Sikh groups calls for Indian consulates to be shut down in Vancouver, Toronto

Representatives of a British Columbia Sikh temple whose president was shot dead last year, as well as the Sikh independence group he was involved in, say their communities won't feel safe until India's...

1h ago

Canada-India relation strain creates uncertainty for visa applicants
Canada-India relation strain creates uncertainty for visa applicants

As tensions escalate between Canada and India, visa applicants find themselves navigating uncertainty amid the political fallout.

45m ago

Canadian soldier dies while off-duty in Latvia
Canadian soldier dies while off-duty in Latvia

OTTAWA — Latvian State Police are investigating the death of a Canadian soldier in the capital city of Riga. The Canadian Armed Forces said in a statement that Capt. Aaron Wideman died while off-duty. Lt.-Gen....

3h ago

Man arrested for threatening worshippers at Scarborough mosque: police
Man arrested for threatening worshippers at Scarborough mosque: police

Toronto police have arrested a man who is accused of storming through a Scarborough mosque and uttering hate-motivated threats. Officers were called to the Atiya Institute Of Knowledge near Kennedy...

6h ago

