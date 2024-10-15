2 people in custody after Brampton shooting, 1 man in hospital

A man is in hospital after shots rang out in a Brampton neighbourhood on Tuesday.

Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Mountainash Road and Bovaird Drive East around 5:00 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire.

A victim was located and transported to a hospital. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Officers say the area was secured around 7:30 p.m. and that two people were taken into custody.

An investigation is ongoing.