Canadian soldier dies while off-duty in Latvia
Posted October 15, 2024 6:42 pm.
Last Updated October 15, 2024 7:04 pm.
OTTAWA — Latvian State Police are investigating the death of a Canadian soldier in the capital city of Riga.
The Canadian Armed Forces said in a statement that Capt. Aaron Wideman died while off-duty.
Lt.-Gen. Stephen Kelsey, vice-chief of the defence staff, said Wideman died on Sunday.
The military did not provide details about the death.
He was posted within the Latvian National Armed Forces.
Canada leads a NATO battle group in Latvia meant to deter and respond to threats posed by Russia.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2024.
The Canadian Press