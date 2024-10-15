Canadian soldier dies while off-duty in Latvia

A Canadian flag is shown on a soldier during an announcement at Garrison Petawawa in Petawawa, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. A Canadian soldier has died in Latvia. The Canadian Armed Forces says Capt. Aaron Wideman died while off-duty in the Latvian capital, Riga. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 15, 2024 6:42 pm.

Last Updated October 15, 2024 7:04 pm.

OTTAWA — Latvian State Police are investigating the death of a Canadian soldier in the capital city of Riga.

The Canadian Armed Forces said in a statement that Capt. Aaron Wideman died while off-duty.

Lt.-Gen. Stephen Kelsey, vice-chief of the defence staff, said Wideman died on Sunday.

The military did not provide details about the death.

He was posted within the Latvian National Armed Forces.

Canada leads a NATO battle group in Latvia meant to deter and respond to threats posed by Russia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

