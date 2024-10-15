Man charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Newmarket restaurant

A man is facing several charges in connection with a stabbing that injured two at a Newmarket restaurant on Sunday.

In a statement, York Regional Police officers said they were called to the restaurant in the area of Davis and Longford drives, east of Yonge Street, at around 9 p.m.

The statement said the male suspect was found outside the restaurant and two victims with stab wounds were near the entrance.

The suspect allegedly attacked a 34-year-old man inside. During the incident, officers said a 68-year-old attempted to stop the attack and was stabbed multiple times.

Investigators also alleged the suspect stole the victim’s cellphone. The altercation soon spilled out into the parking lot where other citizens intervened and subdued the suspect until officers arrived.

Officers said both stabbing victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and no one else was injured.

Fabian Michael Vassell, 40, of Newmarket is facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder and three counts of assault with a weapon.