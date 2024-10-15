A man from Montreal, Que. has been arrested for his alleged involvement in human trafficking in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) launched an investigation earlier this month after a victim came forward alleging she was sex trafficked in Peel Region by a man from Montreal.

The woman told authorities the man “exercised control over aspects of her life while profiting financially.” The investigation uncovered a second victim who was allegedly trafficked by the same man.

PRP officers arrested 32-year-old Wooldy Laguerre of Montreal. He faces several charges, including assault, two counts of trafficking persons, two counts of receiving benefits resulting from trafficking persons, two counts of communicating with anyone for the purpose of obtaining sexual services, assault with a weapon and uttering death threats, among other offences.

Laguerre was held for a bail hearing and appeared in court.

Police believe there may be additional victims in the Montreal and Greater Toronto areas.