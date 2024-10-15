Montreal man charged in Mississauga human trafficking investigation

Wooldy Laguerre
Wooldy Laguerre, a 32-year-old man from Montreal was charged. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 15, 2024 11:26 am.

Last Updated October 15, 2024 11:27 am.

A man from Montreal, Que. has been arrested for his alleged involvement in human trafficking in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) launched an investigation earlier this month after a victim came forward alleging she was sex trafficked in Peel Region by a man from Montreal.

The woman told authorities the man “exercised control over aspects of her life while profiting financially.” The investigation uncovered a second victim who was allegedly trafficked by the same man.

PRP officers arrested 32-year-old Wooldy Laguerre of Montreal. He faces several charges, including assault, two counts of trafficking persons, two counts of receiving benefits resulting from trafficking persons, two counts of communicating with anyone for the purpose of obtaining sexual services, assault with a weapon and uttering death threats, among other offences.

Laguerre was held for a bail hearing and appeared in court.

Police believe there may be additional victims in the Montreal and Greater Toronto areas.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario government moves to force cities to get approval for bike lanes that remove traffic lanes
Ontario government moves to force cities to get approval for bike lanes that remove traffic lanes

Under the proposed law, it would fall to the Ontario transportation minister to approve or deny new projects.

2m ago

Man, 26, identified in North York homicide, suspects being sought
Man, 26, identified in North York homicide, suspects being sought

Toronto Police Service (TPS) investigators identified a 26-year-old man as the homicide victim from last week's shooting at a low-rise apartment building in North York. Officers were called to a low-rise...

51m ago

'Generational wealth': Ontario couple splits $80M Lotto Max jackpot in historic win
'Generational wealth': Ontario couple splits $80M Lotto Max jackpot in historic win

A couple from Owen Sound, Ont., were awarded $40 million through last month's OLG Lotto Max jackpot, splitting the historic $80 million draw with another lucky winner in Quebec. OLG announced Stephanie,...

3m ago

Canada and U.S. list Samidoun as terrorist group, U.S. adds Canadian to terror list
Canada and U.S. list Samidoun as terrorist group, U.S. adds Canadian to terror list

OTTAWA — Canada is listing the pro-Palestinian group Samidoun as a terrorist group, while the U.S. has added a Canadian citizen affiliated with the organization to its counter-terrorism list. Public...

16m ago

Top Stories

Ontario government moves to force cities to get approval for bike lanes that remove traffic lanes
Ontario government moves to force cities to get approval for bike lanes that remove traffic lanes

Under the proposed law, it would fall to the Ontario transportation minister to approve or deny new projects.

2m ago

Man, 26, identified in North York homicide, suspects being sought
Man, 26, identified in North York homicide, suspects being sought

Toronto Police Service (TPS) investigators identified a 26-year-old man as the homicide victim from last week's shooting at a low-rise apartment building in North York. Officers were called to a low-rise...

51m ago

'Generational wealth': Ontario couple splits $80M Lotto Max jackpot in historic win
'Generational wealth': Ontario couple splits $80M Lotto Max jackpot in historic win

A couple from Owen Sound, Ont., were awarded $40 million through last month's OLG Lotto Max jackpot, splitting the historic $80 million draw with another lucky winner in Quebec. OLG announced Stephanie,...

3m ago

Canada and U.S. list Samidoun as terrorist group, U.S. adds Canadian to terror list
Canada and U.S. list Samidoun as terrorist group, U.S. adds Canadian to terror list

OTTAWA — Canada is listing the pro-Palestinian group Samidoun as a terrorist group, while the U.S. has added a Canadian citizen affiliated with the organization to its counter-terrorism list. Public...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way
Sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected later this week. Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

16h ago

3:18
Canada expels top Indian diplomats, links them to murder of Sikh leader
Canada expels top Indian diplomats, links them to murder of Sikh leader

Canada has expelled India's envoy from the country after linking diplomats to the assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Karling Donoghue details the response from Canadian and Indian officials.

8h ago

2:43
Leafs injury update
Leafs injury update

Lindsay Dunn with a Toronto Maple Leafs injury update and the special meal they served in Toronto on Thanksgiving.

17h ago

2:23
Security concerns prompt changes at Toronto apartment buildings
Security concerns prompt changes at Toronto apartment buildings

Management company of a few Toronto apartment buildings make security upgrades after residents raised concerns. Pat Taney reports.
2:35
Rain, cool temperatures to end Thanksgiving long weekend
Rain, cool temperatures to end Thanksgiving long weekend

Mostly cloudy with some sunny breaks wrapped around light rain in the morning and in the evening. Temperatures will struggle to hit the double digits.

More Videos