Carbon pricing rebates land in bank accounts as Liberals defend embattled policy

Canadians are set to receive carbon pricing rebates Tuesday, as the Liberals defend one of their most embattled policies. A sign at a Shell gas station displays the price of a litre of regular grade gasoline after it reached $2.28 in Vancouver on Saturday May 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted October 15, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 15, 2024 8:40 am.

Canadians are set to receive carbon pricing rebates Tuesday, as the Liberals defend one of their most embattled policies.

The government says this is the first time all banks will label the payment as the Canada Carbon Rebate, after years of inconsistent and vague phrasing on bank statements.

The quarterly rebate will go to Canadians who filed their income tax while living in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and all four Atlantic provinces.

The payments vary by household size and province, while those in rural areas get a top-up.

On Tuesday, rural residents will get a boost in their quarterly rebate, with a 20-per-cent top-up along with a retroactive 10-per-cent payment for April and July.

Economists are widely in favour of carbon pricing, arguing it is the most cost-effective way to reduce emissions, but the Liberals’ policy is facing pushback at the provincial and federal levels, with the Conservatives calling for a “carbon-tax election” to bring down the cost of living.

The federal NDP and some of their provincial counterparts have distanced themselves from the policy which they previously supported.

Ottawa sends the rebates to offset what people pay in carbon pricing when they buy fuel so they’re not less worse off as a result.

People who do things to lower their fuel use are even better off, because they still get the same rebate but pay less in carbon pricing.

British Columbia, Quebec and Northwest Territories have their own carbon pricing system for consumers so residents there don’t receive the federal payment. Yukon and Nunavut use the federal system but have an agreement to distribute the proceeds themselves.

The parliamentary budget officer says most Canadians get back more from the rebates than they pay.

He also says, though, that the economic impact of carbon pricing could lower wages over time, erasing that benefit for some Canadians. The government argues that climate change itself can cause economic harm if it is left unchecked.

Ottawa has been battling with banks about how the deposits are labelled since they moved to quarterly payments for the rebates in 2022.

Many Canadians were confused — or didn’t even realize they were getting a rebate — when payments showed up with vague labels like “EFT deposit from Canada,” “EFT Credit Canada” or just “federal payment.”

Some banks previously argued the term “Canada Carbon Rebate” went beyond their 15-character limit on deposit descriptions.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police to update Toronto homicide case after man fatally shot at apartment complex
Police to update Toronto homicide case after man fatally shot at apartment complex

Toronto Police Service (TPS) homicide investigators are expected to provide an update after a man was fatally shot at a low-rise apartment building in North York last week. Officers were called to a...

4h ago

Annual inflation falls to 1.6% in September, smallest yearly increase since 2021
Annual inflation falls to 1.6% in September, smallest yearly increase since 2021

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate continued to slow in September as drivers paid lower prices for gasoline compared with last year. The agency says its consumer price index for...

1h ago

Allegations of murder, extortion, coercion by India spark diplomatic retaliations
Allegations of murder, extortion, coercion by India spark diplomatic retaliations

Accusations of widespread murder, extortion and coercion across Canada linked to agents of the government of India sparked an escalation of already strained diplomatic tensions Monday, as each country...

10h ago

Here's why the RCMP believe Indian officials are linked to violence in Canada
Here's why the RCMP believe Indian officials are linked to violence in Canada

The RCMP held a press conference in Ottawa Monday, prompted by what they called an "extraordinary situation" that compelled them to speak about the findings of multiple ongoing investigations into criminal...

10h ago

Top Stories

Police to update Toronto homicide case after man fatally shot at apartment complex
Police to update Toronto homicide case after man fatally shot at apartment complex

Toronto Police Service (TPS) homicide investigators are expected to provide an update after a man was fatally shot at a low-rise apartment building in North York last week. Officers were called to a...

4h ago

Annual inflation falls to 1.6% in September, smallest yearly increase since 2021
Annual inflation falls to 1.6% in September, smallest yearly increase since 2021

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate continued to slow in September as drivers paid lower prices for gasoline compared with last year. The agency says its consumer price index for...

1h ago

Allegations of murder, extortion, coercion by India spark diplomatic retaliations
Allegations of murder, extortion, coercion by India spark diplomatic retaliations

Accusations of widespread murder, extortion and coercion across Canada linked to agents of the government of India sparked an escalation of already strained diplomatic tensions Monday, as each country...

10h ago

Here's why the RCMP believe Indian officials are linked to violence in Canada
Here's why the RCMP believe Indian officials are linked to violence in Canada

The RCMP held a press conference in Ottawa Monday, prompted by what they called an "extraordinary situation" that compelled them to speak about the findings of multiple ongoing investigations into criminal...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way
Sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected later this week. Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

14h ago

3:18
Canada expels top Indian diplomats, links them to murder of Sikh leader
Canada expels top Indian diplomats, links them to murder of Sikh leader

Canada has expelled India's envoy from the country after linking diplomats to the assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Karling Donoghue details the response from Canadian and Indian officials.

6h ago

2:43
Leafs injury update
Leafs injury update

Lindsay Dunn with a Toronto Maple Leafs injury update and the special meal they served in Toronto on Thanksgiving.

15h ago

2:23
Security concerns prompt changes at Toronto apartment buildings
Security concerns prompt changes at Toronto apartment buildings

Management company of a few Toronto apartment buildings make security upgrades after residents raised concerns. Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

2:35
Rain, cool temperatures to end Thanksgiving long weekend
Rain, cool temperatures to end Thanksgiving long weekend

Mostly cloudy with some sunny breaks wrapped around light rain in the morning and in the evening. Temperatures will struggle to hit the double digits.

More Videos