Pumpkins thrown at trucks in London, Ont., prompt OPP to offer reward for tips

A file photo of pumpkins outside a grocery store. OPP officers say they're investigating instances of pumpkins being thrown at trucks in the London, Ontario area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nam Y. Huh

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 15, 2024 1:13 pm.

Last Updated October 15, 2024 1:18 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police officers are offering a cash reward for information about a string of pumpkin-throwing incidents in London over the long weekend.

OPP officers say they responded at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a pumpkin struck a transportation truck’s windshield on eastbound Highway 401 near Old Victoria Road, causing serious damage.

Police say about 40 minutes later, two more reports followed of transport trucks being hit with the seasonal gourds on eastbound Highway 402 near White Oak Road.

Investigators say they do not yet have a description for the suspect or suspects behind the dangerous and reckless acts.”

Police say while no one was injured by the pumpkin projectiles, throwing objects onto highways poses a serious threat to public safety” and can cause collisions, severe injuries and deaths.

The OPP is offering up to $2,000 in cash rewards for anyone with information that could help them identify the perpetrators.

Ontario government moves to force cities to get approval for bike lanes that remove traffic lanes
Ontario government moves to force cities to get approval for bike lanes that remove traffic lanes

Under the proposed law, it would fall to the Ontario transportation minister to approve or deny new projects.

1m ago

'Contact us. Do the right thing': Police seek witnesses to in fatal North York apartment shooting
'Contact us. Do the right thing': Police seek witnesses to in fatal North York apartment shooting

Toronto Police Service (TPS) investigators identified a 26-year-old man as the homicide victim from last week's shooting at a low-rise apartment building in North York. Officers were called to a low-rise...

1h ago

'Generational wealth': Ontario couple splits $80M Lotto Max jackpot in historic win
'Generational wealth': Ontario couple splits $80M Lotto Max jackpot in historic win

A couple from Owen Sound, Ont., were awarded $40 million through last month's OLG Lotto Max jackpot, splitting the historic $80-million draw with another lucky winner in Quebec. OLG announced Stephanie,...

1h ago

Ontario government studying 120 km/h-plus design standard for new highways
Ontario government studying 120 km/h-plus design standard for new highways

Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria also said officials will move to expand 110 km/h speed limits on 400-series highways.

14m ago

2:01
Sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way
Sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected later this week. Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

18h ago

3:18
Canada expels top Indian diplomats, links them to murder of Sikh leader
Canada expels top Indian diplomats, links them to murder of Sikh leader

Canada has expelled India's envoy from the country after linking diplomats to the assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Karling Donoghue details the response from Canadian and Indian officials.

1h ago

2:43
Leafs injury update
Leafs injury update

Lindsay Dunn with a Toronto Maple Leafs injury update and the special meal they served in Toronto on Thanksgiving.

19h ago

2:23
Security concerns prompt changes at Toronto apartment buildings
Security concerns prompt changes at Toronto apartment buildings

Management company of a few Toronto apartment buildings make security upgrades after residents raised concerns. Pat Taney reports.
2:35
Rain, cool temperatures to end Thanksgiving long weekend
Rain, cool temperatures to end Thanksgiving long weekend

Mostly cloudy with some sunny breaks wrapped around light rain in the morning and in the evening. Temperatures will struggle to hit the double digits.

