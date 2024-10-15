Singer Rufus Wainwright calls Trump’s use of ‘Hallelujah’ the ‘height of blasphemy’

Musician Rufus Wainwright returns after speaking to broadcasters outside Christ Church Cathedral for the National Commemorative Ceremony in honour of Queen Elizabeth, in Ottawa, on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Wainwright says he was "horrified" to learn that Donald Trump played his version of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" on Monday during his presidential campaign in Pennsylvania.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted October 15, 2024 3:42 pm.

Last Updated October 15, 2024 5:34 pm.

Rufus Wainwright says he was “horrified” to learn that Donald Trump played his cover version of “Hallelujah” during a presidential campaign event in Pennsylvania on Monday.

The Canadian singer issued a statement saying Trump’s decision to use the Leonard Cohen classic was the “height of blasphemy.”

Wainwright’s representatives noted that the publishing company for Cohen’s estate also sent a cease-and-desist order to Trump’s campaign.

“Hallelujah” was one of many songs played during the former U.S. president’s town hall meeting in Oaks, near Philadelphia.

High temperatures in the room led to two medical emergencies and organizers paused the discussion for about half an hour of music.

Wainwright, a vocal supporter of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, joins a long list of musicians who’ve objected to Trump playing their music at his rallies.

Neither the Trump campaign nor Wainwright responded to requests for comment.

In August, Celine Dion issued a statement saying she never authorized Trump’s use of a video featuring her performing “My Heart Will Go On” during a gathering of his supporters while Beyoncé demanded his team pull down a video that used her song “Freedom,” which she has authorized for the Harris campaign.

Wainwright had a close relationship with Cohen before his death in 2016. The musician and Cohen’s daughter Lorca had a child together via artificial insemination and raised their daughter jointly with Wainwright’s husband.

Wainwright described “Hallelujah” as “an anthem dedicated to peace, love and acceptance of the truth.”

“I’ve been supremely honoured over the years to be connected with this ode to tolerance,” he said in his statement.

“Witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music last night was the height of blasphemy. Of course, I in no way condone this and was mortified, but the good in me hopes that perhaps in inhabiting and really listening to the lyrics of Cohen’s masterpiece, Donald Trump just might experience a hint of remorse over what he’s caused. I’m not holding my breath.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

