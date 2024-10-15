Two suspects wanted for alleged arson at Vaughan business

York police are searching for two suspects wanted for an alleged arson at a Vaughan business.

Officers said in a statement they were called to reports of a break and enter at an unidentified business in the area of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West at around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 1.

When officers arrived, Vaughan Fire was on the scene and extinguishing a fire inside the same business.

The statement said an investigation found two suspects had thrown a bottle containing accelerant through the window, causing the fire.

The suspects were seen leaving the area southbound into Toronto and a silver, four-door pickup was seen in the area at the time of the incident.

Photos of the vehicle were released.