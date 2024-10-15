Two suspects wanted for alleged arson at Vaughan business

Suspects wanted in an arson in York Region on Oct. 1.
Suspects wanted in an arson in York Region on Oct. 1. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 15, 2024 2:28 pm.

York police are searching for two suspects wanted for an alleged arson at a Vaughan business.

Officers said in a statement they were called to reports of a break and enter at an unidentified business in the area of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West at around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 1.

When officers arrived, Vaughan Fire was on the scene and extinguishing a fire inside the same business.

The statement said an investigation found two suspects had thrown a bottle containing accelerant through the window, causing the fire.

The suspects were seen leaving the area southbound into Toronto and a silver, four-door pickup was seen in the area at the time of the incident.

Photos of the vehicle were released.

