Walgreens to close 1,200 US stores as chain attempts to steady operations at home

FILE - A Walgreens store in Bradenton, Fla., is shown on Feb. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

By Tom Murphy, The Associated Press

Posted October 15, 2024 7:27 am.

Last Updated October 15, 2024 8:56 am.

Walgreens will close about 1,200 locations over the next three years as the drugstore chain seeks to turnaround a struggling U.S. business that contributed to a $3 billion quarterly loss.

The company said Tuesday that about 500 store closures will come in the current fiscal year and should immediately support adjusted earnings and free cash flow. Walgreens didn’t say where the store closings would take place.

Walgreens operates about 8,500 stores in the United States and a few thousand overseas. All of the stores that will be closed are in the United States.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. leaders said in late June that they were finalizing a turnaround plan for its U.S. business, and that push could result in the closing of hundreds of underperforming stores.

The plan announced Tuesday includes the closing of 300 stores that had been approved under a previous cost-cutting plan.

Walgreens CEO Tim Wentworth said in a statement that fiscal 2025, which began last month, will be an important “rebasing year” for the drugstore chain.

“This turnaround will take time, but we are confident it will yield significant financial and consumer benefits over the long term,” he said.

Walgreens, like its competitors, has been struggling for years with tight reimbursement for the prescriptions it sells as well as other challenges like rising costs to operate its stores. Plus drugstore chains have been dealing with more competition from online retail giant Amazon and Walmart and Target.

Rival CVS Health Corp. is wrapping up a three-year plan to close 900 stores. Another major chain, Rite Aid Corp., emerged from a bankruptcy reorganization earlier this year after whittling its store count down to about 1,300 locations.

Walgreens also has been backing away from a plan to add primary care clinics next to some if its stores after launching an aggressive expansion under previous CEO Rosalind Brewer.

The Deerfield, Illinois, company said in August that it was reviewing its U.S. healthcare business, and it might sell all or part of its VillageMD clinic business. That announcement came less than two years after the company said it would spend billions to expand the business.

The company started 2024 by cutting the dividend it pays shareholders to get more cash to grow its business. The drugstore chain then slashed its forecast for fiscal 2024 in June.

Walgreens said Tuesday that its net loss swelled to more than $3 billion in the final quarter of 2024. The company said a softer U.S. retail and pharmacy performance hurt. It also booked some hefty charges tied to opioid litigation settlements the company had recognized in previous quarters and an equity investment in China.

The performance topped Wall Street expectations. Analysts expect, on average, earnings of 36 cents per share on $35.75 billion in revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter, according to FactSet.

The company also said it expects adjusted earnings in the new fiscal year to fall between $1.40 and $1.80 per share, with growth in its U.S. healthcare and international businesses countering the U.S. retail pharmacy decline.

For the fiscal 2025, analysts expect adjusted earnings of $1.72 per share.

Leerink Partners analyst Michael Cherny said in a research note the company’s fourth-quarter performance and 2025 forecast were not as bad as they could have been. But the information released Tuesday “does not answer any of the big questions surrounding the (Walgreens Boots Alliance) story and the improved operating path forward under still new CEO Tim Wentworth.”

Walgreens shares rose almost 4% Tuesday before the opening bell.

The stock had shed nearly two thirds of their value so far this year, falling to $9 as of Monday’s close.

Tom Murphy, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police to update Toronto homicide case after man fatally shot at apartment complex
Police to update Toronto homicide case after man fatally shot at apartment complex

Toronto Police Service (TPS) homicide investigators are expected to provide an update after a man was fatally shot at a low-rise apartment building in North York last week. Officers were called to a...

4h ago

Annual inflation falls to 1.6% in September, smallest yearly increase since 2021
Annual inflation falls to 1.6% in September, smallest yearly increase since 2021

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate continued to slow in September as drivers paid lower prices for gasoline compared with last year. The agency says its consumer price index for...

1h ago

Allegations of murder, extortion, coercion by India spark diplomatic retaliations
Allegations of murder, extortion, coercion by India spark diplomatic retaliations

Accusations of widespread murder, extortion and coercion across Canada linked to agents of the government of India sparked an escalation of already strained diplomatic tensions Monday, as each country...

10h ago

Here's why the RCMP believe Indian officials are linked to violence in Canada
Here's why the RCMP believe Indian officials are linked to violence in Canada

The RCMP held a press conference in Ottawa Monday, prompted by what they called an "extraordinary situation" that compelled them to speak about the findings of multiple ongoing investigations into criminal...

10h ago

Top Stories

Police to update Toronto homicide case after man fatally shot at apartment complex
Police to update Toronto homicide case after man fatally shot at apartment complex

Toronto Police Service (TPS) homicide investigators are expected to provide an update after a man was fatally shot at a low-rise apartment building in North York last week. Officers were called to a...

4h ago

Annual inflation falls to 1.6% in September, smallest yearly increase since 2021
Annual inflation falls to 1.6% in September, smallest yearly increase since 2021

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate continued to slow in September as drivers paid lower prices for gasoline compared with last year. The agency says its consumer price index for...

1h ago

Allegations of murder, extortion, coercion by India spark diplomatic retaliations
Allegations of murder, extortion, coercion by India spark diplomatic retaliations

Accusations of widespread murder, extortion and coercion across Canada linked to agents of the government of India sparked an escalation of already strained diplomatic tensions Monday, as each country...

10h ago

Here's why the RCMP believe Indian officials are linked to violence in Canada
Here's why the RCMP believe Indian officials are linked to violence in Canada

The RCMP held a press conference in Ottawa Monday, prompted by what they called an "extraordinary situation" that compelled them to speak about the findings of multiple ongoing investigations into criminal...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way
Sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected later this week. Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

14h ago

3:18
Canada expels top Indian diplomats, links them to murder of Sikh leader
Canada expels top Indian diplomats, links them to murder of Sikh leader

Canada has expelled India's envoy from the country after linking diplomats to the assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Karling Donoghue details the response from Canadian and Indian officials.

6h ago

2:43
Leafs injury update
Leafs injury update

Lindsay Dunn with a Toronto Maple Leafs injury update and the special meal they served in Toronto on Thanksgiving.

15h ago

2:23
Security concerns prompt changes at Toronto apartment buildings
Security concerns prompt changes at Toronto apartment buildings

Management company of a few Toronto apartment buildings make security upgrades after residents raised concerns. Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

2:35
Rain, cool temperatures to end Thanksgiving long weekend
Rain, cool temperatures to end Thanksgiving long weekend

Mostly cloudy with some sunny breaks wrapped around light rain in the morning and in the evening. Temperatures will struggle to hit the double digits.

More Videos