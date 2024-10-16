Air India passengers get a lift from RCAF after bomb scare forces landing in Nunavut

Air India plane
The airline issued an update overnight via social media, thanking the Royal Canadian Air Force for helping ferry the 211 passengers of Flight 127 from India to their final destination. Photo: Shutterstock.

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 16, 2024 5:29 am.

Last Updated October 16, 2024 5:54 am.

More than 200 Air India passengers should be on the ground in Chicago this morning after their flight was diverted to Nunavut due to a bomb threat.

The airline issued an update overnight via social media, thanking the Royal Canadian Air Force for helping ferry the 211 passengers of Flight 127 from India to their final destination.

Since Iqaluit was not equipped to house that many unexpected guests, Ottawa gave the green light to utilize military resources to help the waylaid travellers.

The flight from New Delhi was diverted early Tuesday morning as a precautionary measure.

As for the bomb threat, Air India says it and other airlines have been subject to “a number of threats” recently, which were later found to be hoaxes.

The airline’s update also thanked the Canadian authorities and those at the Iqaluit International Airport for their support and assistance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

3 arrested in altercation, shooting involving tow trucks in Brampton
3 arrested in altercation, shooting involving tow trucks in Brampton

Three people were arrested, and one man was injured in an altercation that preceded gunfire being exchanged between tow trucks in Brampton on Tuesday evening. Peel Regional Police (PRP) were called...

56m ago

Man arrested for threatening worshippers at Scarborough mosque: police
Man arrested for threatening worshippers at Scarborough mosque: police

Toronto police have arrested a man who is accused of entering a Scarborough mosque and uttering hate-motivated threats. Officers were called to the Atiya Institute Of Knowledge near Kennedy Road and...

8h ago

Stretch of sunny skies, warmer temperatures on the way for Toronto
Stretch of sunny skies, warmer temperatures on the way for Toronto

You'll need a pair of sunglasses to cap off the week and usher in the weekend, as sunny skies and warmer daytime temperatures are on the horizon for Toronto and much of the GTA. Though temperatures...

54m ago

Driver arrested after vehicle crashes into Oakwood Village home: police
Driver arrested after vehicle crashes into Oakwood Village home: police

Police arrested a driver who fled the scene after crashing into a home in midtown Toronto. Officers were called to the Oakwood Village neighbourhood near Winona Drive and Holland Park Avenue just before...

1h ago

