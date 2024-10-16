Europe’s Airbus to lay off 2,500 as it tries to turn around its space and defense division

A Lufthansa Airbus takes off at Frankfurt Airport in Germany
FILE - A Lufthansa Airbus takes off at Frankfurt Airport in Germany on March 23, 2020. (Arne Dedert/dpa via AP, File)

By Matt Ott, The Associated Press

Posted October 16, 2024 1:20 pm.

Last Updated October 16, 2024 1:32 pm.

European aircraft maker and Boeing rival Airbus said Wednesday that it was laying off 2,500 workers as it tries to turnaround its struggling defense and space division.

Airbus said it would implement other organizational changes as it faces ongoing challenges in the defense and space sector, including disrupted supply chains, the rapid evolution of warfare tactics and increasing costs.

The announcement comes after the company had already begun making organizational changes in the division last year, which it said have begun “bearing fruit.”

“We want to shape the division so it can act as a leading and competitive player in this ever-evolving market,” said Mike Schoellhorn, the CEO of Airbus’s defense and space division. “This requires us to become faster, leaner and more competitive.”

The company’s defense and space business struggled last year, notably taking a 477 million euro ($511 million) loss on the long-troubled A400M military transport plane, in part linked to unusually high inflation.

The European space sector also was hit by the loss of access to Russia’s Soyuz rocket launchers and the failure of a new Vega-C rocket soon after takeoff from French Guiana in late 2022.

Outside of that division, business has been booming for the aerospace giant. Airbus has outpaced Boeing for five straight years in plane orders and deliveries and its profits have soared.

The bigger problem for Airbus has been keeping up with demand for commercial airplanes. As of June, the French manufacturer had an order backlog of 8,585 commercial aircraft.

Meanwhile, Boeing can’t seem to right its ship.

At the beginning of the year, Boeing seemed finally to be recovering from two crashes of Max jets in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia. Then, on Jan. 5, a door plug blew out of an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9, and the Virginia company has been reeling ever since.

Boeing has since slowed manufacturing at the order of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. It lost $355 million in the first quarter because of a decline in aircraft deliveries and compensation it paid to airlines for a temporary grounding of Max 9s. The Max was Boeing’s answer to Airbus’ A320 family of planes.

Airbus employs more than 150,000 people worldwide, according to FactSet.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trudeau says he has list of Tories vulnerable to, or engaged in foreign interference
Trudeau says he has list of Tories vulnerable to, or engaged in foreign interference

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has refused to get the security clearance necessary to be briefed on a list of people in his party involved in, or vulnerable to, foreign interference, Prime Minister...

1h ago

CRTC reminds residents of new Toronto area code coming in 2025
CRTC reminds residents of new Toronto area code coming in 2025

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is reminding residents that Toronto will be getting a new area code starting next year. The CRTC announced in the spring that starting April...

4h ago

'This mega spa is a mega scam': Bonnie Crombie questions $2B 'sweetheart' Therme deal
'This mega spa is a mega scam': Bonnie Crombie questions $2B 'sweetheart' Therme deal

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is calling on the Ford government to renegotiate its Ontario Place deal with a European luxury spa company. Crombie took aim at the 95-year lease handed to Therme...

2h ago

Frost advisory in effect for Toronto, warmer temperatures and sunny skies on the horizon
Frost advisory in effect for Toronto, warmer temperatures and sunny skies on the horizon

You'll need a pair of sunglasses to cap off the week and usher in the weekend, as sunny skies and warmer daytime temperatures are on the horizon for Toronto and much of the GTA—but not before some chilled...

3h ago

Top Stories

Trudeau says he has list of Tories vulnerable to, or engaged in foreign interference
Trudeau says he has list of Tories vulnerable to, or engaged in foreign interference

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has refused to get the security clearance necessary to be briefed on a list of people in his party involved in, or vulnerable to, foreign interference, Prime Minister...

1h ago

CRTC reminds residents of new Toronto area code coming in 2025
CRTC reminds residents of new Toronto area code coming in 2025

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is reminding residents that Toronto will be getting a new area code starting next year. The CRTC announced in the spring that starting April...

4h ago

'This mega spa is a mega scam': Bonnie Crombie questions $2B 'sweetheart' Therme deal
'This mega spa is a mega scam': Bonnie Crombie questions $2B 'sweetheart' Therme deal

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is calling on the Ford government to renegotiate its Ontario Place deal with a European luxury spa company. Crombie took aim at the 95-year lease handed to Therme...

2h ago

Frost advisory in effect for Toronto, warmer temperatures and sunny skies on the horizon
Frost advisory in effect for Toronto, warmer temperatures and sunny skies on the horizon

You'll need a pair of sunglasses to cap off the week and usher in the weekend, as sunny skies and warmer daytime temperatures are on the horizon for Toronto and much of the GTA—but not before some chilled...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:03
Warm stretch on the way for Toronto
Warm stretch on the way for Toronto

Get those sunglasses ready. Toronto is about to experience a stretch of sunshine and warmer temperatures, and daytime highs could reach 20 C by the weekend. Here are the details of your short—and long-term forecast.

7h ago

4:01
Toronto will soon need approval from province to build bike lanes
Toronto will soon need approval from province to build bike lanes

The Ford government says Toronto has the third longest travel times in the world. We sit down with Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria to discuss his plans to speed things up.

2:04
Owen Sound couple wins $40M OLG Lotto Max jackpot
Owen Sound couple wins $40M OLG Lotto Max jackpot

The couple from Owen Sound are $40 million richer after splitting the $80 million jackpot with another winning ticket sold in Quebec. Here is their story.
1:58
Torontonians share gratitude at Pumpkinfest
Torontonians share gratitude at Pumpkinfest

Hundreds of people gathered at Downsview Park for Thanksgiving celebrations at Toronto Pumpkinfest.
3:18
Canada expels top Indian diplomats, links them to murder of Sikh leader
Canada expels top Indian diplomats, links them to murder of Sikh leader

Canada has expelled India's envoy from the country after linking diplomats to the assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Karling Donoghue details the response from Canadian and Indian officials.
More Videos