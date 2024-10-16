Canada Revenue Agency fires 330 employees over CERB claims during pandemic

Canada's website for Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB)
A person looks at the Government of Canada's website for Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) in Kingston, Ontario on Sunday, September 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

By Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Posted October 16, 2024 2:16 pm.

Last Updated October 16, 2024 2:29 pm.

The Canada Revenue Agency says it has terminated 330 employees for inappropriately receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the pandemic, giving its final update on an internal review.

The CRA launched an internal review in June 2023 into employees who received CERB despite being ineligible for the benefit, which identified 600 employees for further investigation.

The benefit, known as CERB for short, provided $2,000 per month to Canadians whose jobs were lost as a result of public health restrictions during the pandemic.

The agency says 185 individuals were not terminated for taking CERB, but 40 of them faced disciplinary action, such as suspension.

Meanwhile, 135 employees were found to have been eligible for CERB and therefore did not face any consequences.

Some employees would have been eligible because they were students or term employees.

The CRA says employees who inappropriately received CERB are required to pay back the benefits they received.

The agency says a small number of ongoing cases, including employees on medical or extended unpaid leave, will take more time to complete.

