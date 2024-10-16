Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting person in North York

Police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a person while waiting for a bus in North York.

Police were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West area around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 26. for an alleged sexual assault.

It is reported that the man approached the victim who was waiting at a bus stop and allegedly sexually assaulted them. Police allege the suspect then followed the victim onto a bus before sexually assaulting them a second time.

The man is described as being 30-35 years old, five-foot-eight to five-foot-nine inches with a stocky build, a thin moustache, and medium-length black hair.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, black Puma sandals, and was carrying a dark blue Adidas backpack with a yellow trim.