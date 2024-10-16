Penguins’ Sidney Crosby becomes 10th player to reach 1,600 points

Sidney Crosby’s name always belonged with the greats. Now, he joins some of the best to ever play the game as part of yet another exclusive club.

The Pittsburgh Penguins superstar notched an assist on the team’s first goal in Wednesday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres to become the 10th player to record 1,600 points. He’s also the fifth-fastest to reach the benchmark, doing so in 1,277 games.

Crosby drew an assist on Bryan Rust’s power-play goal midway through the first period, cutting Buffalo’s lead to 2-1.

He joins the star-studded likes of Wayne Gretzky, Jaromir Jagr, Steve Yzerman and fellow Penguins legend Mario Lemieux. He’s also the only active player to hit the milestone.

Crosby, 37, has picked up 592 goals and 1,008 assists to reach the round number.

Despite his massive totals, he has won the Art Ross Trophy only twice in his career, leading the league in points in the 2006-07 and 2013-14 seasons. He also won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy twice, scoring the most goals in the 2009-10 and 2016-17 seasons.

Crosby won the Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player twice, in the 2006-07 season (his sophomore year in the league) and the 2013-14 season.

However, the Cole Harbour, N.S., native is just as well known for his abilities when the lights shine brightest, as he has picked up an additional 71 goals and 130 assists for 201 points in 180 playoff games, the sixth-highest total all-time.