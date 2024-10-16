Penguins’ Sidney Crosby becomes 10th player to reach 1,600 points

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) prepares for a face-off during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) prepares for a face-off during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted October 16, 2024 9:57 pm.

Last Updated October 16, 2024 9:58 pm.

Sidney Crosby’s name always belonged with the greats. Now, he joins some of the best to ever play the game as part of yet another exclusive club.

The Pittsburgh Penguins superstar notched an assist on the team’s first goal in Wednesday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres to become the 10th player to record 1,600 points. He’s also the fifth-fastest to reach the benchmark, doing so in 1,277 games.

Crosby drew an assist on Bryan Rust’s power-play goal midway through the first period, cutting Buffalo’s lead to 2-1.

He joins the star-studded likes of Wayne Gretzky, Jaromir Jagr, Steve Yzerman and fellow Penguins legend Mario Lemieux. He’s also the only active player to hit the milestone.

Crosby, 37, has picked up 592 goals and 1,008 assists to reach the round number.

Despite his massive totals, he has won the Art Ross Trophy only twice in his career, leading the league in points in the 2006-07 and 2013-14 seasons. He also won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy twice, scoring the most goals in the 2009-10 and 2016-17 seasons.

Crosby won the Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player twice, in the 2006-07 season (his sophomore year in the league) and the 2013-14 season.

However, the Cole Harbour, N.S., native is just as well known for his abilities when the lights shine brightest, as he has picked up an additional 71 goals and 130 assists for 201 points in 180 playoff games, the sixth-highest total all-time.

Top Stories

Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dies at 31 in Argentina hotel fall
Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dies at 31 in Argentina hotel fall

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, whose chart-topping British boy band generated a global following of swooning fans, was found dead Wednesday after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires,...

1h ago

Donlands station now accessible, but full TTC subway system could take at least 2 more years
Donlands station now accessible, but full TTC subway system could take at least 2 more years

Donlands recently became the 55th accessible TTC subway station after crews built new elevators while adding sliding doors and more signage.

57m ago

Ontario government faces court challenge over Orchard Villa expansion
Ontario government faces court challenge over Orchard Villa expansion

Cathy Parkes' father was a resident of Orchard Villa long-term care home in Pickering. He died of COVID-19 in April 2020, but Cathy said the state in which her father lived his final days was deplorable. “The...

5h ago

Trudeau says he has list of Tories vulnerable to, or engaged in, foreign meddling
Trudeau says he has list of Tories vulnerable to, or engaged in, foreign meddling

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has refused to get the security clearance necessary to be briefed on a list of people in his party who are involved in or vulnerable to foreign interference, Prime...

7h ago

