The pros and cons of pharmacists prescribing drugs

In today’s The Big Story podcast, millions of Canadians don’t have a family doctor. Walk-ins and ERs are packed. Access to primary care can be almost impossible for many of us. In an attempt to ease some of that burden on the system, a handful of provinces have allowed pharmacists to diagnose and prescribe medications for so-called “minor ailments”. And in some provinces the list of those ailments is growing.

Natalie Mehra is the executive director of the Ontario Health Coalition. “Shoppers in particular is moving into healthcare in a huge way,” says Mehra, “and this would be in keeping with that expansion.”

The plan to expand pharmacist capabilities raises questions about everything from training and privacy to conflicts of interest and misdiagnoses. So, is the potential cost worth the benefit of easing some of the strain on the system? And if not, what else are we supposed to do?