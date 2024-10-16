Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 1.3% to $69.4B in August

A view of the production line at ArcelorMittal Dofasco, a manufacturer of hot rolled steel coils, is shown in Hamilton on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales in August fell to their lowest level since January 2022 as sales in the primary metal and petroleum and coal product subsectors fell.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 16, 2024 9:41 am.

Last Updated October 16, 2024 10:10 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales in August fell to their lowest level since January 2022 as sales in the primary metal and petroleum and coal product subsectors fell.

The agency says manufacturing sales fell 1.3 per cent to $69.4 billion in August, after rising 1.1 per cent in July.

The drop came as sales in the primary metal subsector dropped 6.4 per cent to $5.3 billion in August, on lower prices and lower volumes.

Sales in the petroleum and coal product subsector fell 3.7 per cent to $7.8 billion in August on lower prices.

Meanwhile, sales of aerospace products and parts rose 7.3 per cent to $2.7 billion in August and wood product sales increased 3.8 per cent to $3.1 billion.

Overall manufacturing sales in constant dollars fell 0.8 per cent in August.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press

