Woman rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle near College and Dufferin

Toronto Police Service cruiser
Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 16, 2024 7:57 pm.

Last Updated October 16, 2024 8:35 pm.

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle near College and Dufferin Streets.

Toronto police were called to the intersection of College and Havelock Street, east of Dufferin, just after 6 p.m.

The female pedestrian, believed to be in her 30s, was taken to hospital with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved remained on the scene.

