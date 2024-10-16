Woman rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle near College and Dufferin
Posted October 16, 2024 7:57 pm.
Last Updated October 16, 2024 8:35 pm.
A woman has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle near College and Dufferin Streets.
Toronto police were called to the intersection of College and Havelock Street, east of Dufferin, just after 6 p.m.
The female pedestrian, believed to be in her 30s, was taken to hospital with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver involved remained on the scene.