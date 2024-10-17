Cycling advocates rally at High Park in opposition to Ford’s proposed restrictions on bike lanes

Dozens of cycling advocates push back against the province's call for provincial approval for new municipal bike lanes. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

By Lucas Casaletto and Melissa Nakhavoly

Posted October 17, 2024 6:33 am.

Last Updated October 17, 2024 6:40 am.

A rally was held at High Park on Wednesday night to oppose the Doug Ford government’s proposed plan to restrict bike lanes in Toronto, which many called an attack on cyclists.

“The province coming in and saying, no, us unilaterally will decide what stays what gets built is really just overreach,” said Michael Longfield, executive director of Cycle Toronto.

Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria made the announcement Tuesday morning alongside area MPP Christine Hogarth and the owner of a west-end Toronto restaurant on Bloor Street West.

Under the proposed provincial legislation, the transportation minister would have the authority to approve or deny plans to remove vehicular traffic lanes and install bike lanes.

Organizers of the rally at High Park say Premier Ford has launched an “us versus them campaign” against people on bikes.

“These types of infrastructures are really meaningful to people; they help people get to parts of the city, and they help people make local trips,” added Longfield.

As part of the justification for the move, the province cited a study that found Toronto had the third-slowest average traffic travel times out of 387 cities surveyed.

Sarkaria also said municipalities that enacted these bike lane changes over the past five years will be asked to submit data on commute times used in the decision-making process to Ontario’s transportation ministry.

Many advocates who assembled at the rally said the idea could be dangerous for those who regularly cycle on city roads.

“We can’t throw away human life for the slight driving inconvenience. That’s not acceptable, that’s not OK,” said Jess Spieker of Friends and Families for Safe Streets.

Cyclists later travelled to Etobicoke Collegiate Institute (ECI) for a meeting to discuss bike lanes on Bloor Street West.

Cyclists ride in a bike lane in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.

Ford says traffic in parts of the city is disastrous. Toronto’s Mayor counters

Premier Ford, who lives in the west end of Toronto, has complained about bike lanes installed on Bloor Street West, saying the street is jammed and first responders are having difficulty getting through the congestion.

“There’s a petition just in Etobicoke for 50,000 people signing to get rid of these bike lanes,” he said last month. “You might see four or five bikes as you see traffic lined up down the road for kilometres and kilometres. … It’s an absolute disaster.”

Toronto’s Director of Transportation Project Design and Management said traffic is taking longer to move through that area, and the city is looking at methods to improve that, including syncing traffic lights.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said she does not support limiting city powers.

“It’s always better when we work together to get things right,” she wrote in a statement this week. “To tackle congestion and keep people safe on city roads, we need all types of transportation. The province should focus on their job of finally getting the Eglinton Crosstown and Finch LRT open, which will have a huge impact on congestion in our city.” 

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario also reacted, releasing a statement that reads in part, “There have been recent examples of unintended consequences when the province has tried to take over local decision-making. We urge the province to respect local decision-making when considering transportation improvements and not repeat its mistakes of the past.”

Those gathered at Wednesday’s rally said they are concerned that the proposed legislation could impact the Bloor Street West bike lane extension project. However, Sakaria, Ontario’s Transportation Minister, has said there are no current plans to order the removal of the lanes.

The pending legislation will be introduced once the legislature resumes on Oct. 21.

With files from Nick Westoll of CityNews and the Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada-India tensions spark travel concerns among members of Indian diaspora
Canada-India tensions spark travel concerns among members of Indian diaspora

As tensions escalate between India and Canada, some in the Indian diaspora say they’re concerned about how the situation might affect travel between the two countries. The federal government expelled...

3h ago

Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne sends shockwaves around the world
Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne sends shockwaves around the world

Shockwaves spread around the world Thursday at the death of Liam Payne, who shot to stardom as a member of British boy band One Direction and had to deal with intense global fame while still in his teens. Fans,...

28m ago

Rogers Centre invests $8M to upgrade 5G network ahead of Taylor Swift concerts
Rogers Centre invests $8M to upgrade 5G network ahead of Taylor Swift concerts

Ahead of Taylor Swift's highly anticipated six-show run, Rogers has invested $8 million to add the latest 5G network equipment and upgrade the in-building system at Rogers Centre, improving coverage and...

3h ago

What does the new era of hurricanes mean for Canada?
What does the new era of hurricanes mean for Canada?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, we all watched in horror as America was pummelled by two massive storms in the span of ten days, the second of which gained intensity incredibly quickly before making...

The Big Story

1h ago

Top Stories

Canada-India tensions spark travel concerns among members of Indian diaspora
Canada-India tensions spark travel concerns among members of Indian diaspora

As tensions escalate between India and Canada, some in the Indian diaspora say they’re concerned about how the situation might affect travel between the two countries. The federal government expelled...

3h ago

Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne sends shockwaves around the world
Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne sends shockwaves around the world

Shockwaves spread around the world Thursday at the death of Liam Payne, who shot to stardom as a member of British boy band One Direction and had to deal with intense global fame while still in his teens. Fans,...

28m ago

Rogers Centre invests $8M to upgrade 5G network ahead of Taylor Swift concerts
Rogers Centre invests $8M to upgrade 5G network ahead of Taylor Swift concerts

Ahead of Taylor Swift's highly anticipated six-show run, Rogers has invested $8 million to add the latest 5G network equipment and upgrade the in-building system at Rogers Centre, improving coverage and...

3h ago

What does the new era of hurricanes mean for Canada?
What does the new era of hurricanes mean for Canada?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, we all watched in horror as America was pummelled by two massive storms in the span of ten days, the second of which gained intensity incredibly quickly before making...

The Big Story

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Donlands station now accessible, but at least 2 years to go for full TTC subway system
Donlands station now accessible, but at least 2 years to go for full TTC subway system

Donlands became the latest TTC subway station to become accessible, but it's expected that it will take at least two more years for all stations to be barrier-free. Nick Westoll has more calls to boost accessibility.

12h ago

5:06
Trudeau takes aim at Poilievre during F.I.C. inquiry
Trudeau takes aim at Poilievre during F.I.C. inquiry

Justin Trudeau continued testifying at the Foreign Interference commission inquiry in Ottawa. As our Parliament Hill correspondent Glen McGregor reports, the Prime Minister called out Pierre Poilievre over security clearance issues.

15h ago

4:33
Trudeau provides hours of testimony to Foreign Interference Commission
Trudeau provides hours of testimony to Foreign Interference Commission

Justin Trudeau discusses process behind intelligence briefings, 'targeting paper', and working with his security council in address to Foreign Interference Commission. Parliament Hill correspondent Glen McGregor recaps a busy day for the commission.

15h ago

1:03
Warm stretch on the way for Toronto
Warm stretch on the way for Toronto

Get those sunglasses ready. Toronto is about to experience a stretch of sunshine and warmer temperatures, and daytime highs could reach 20 C by the weekend. Here are the details of your short—and long-term forecast.
2:22
Man accused of threatening worshippers at Scarborough mosque
Man accused of threatening worshippers at Scarborough mosque

Toronto police have arrested a man who is accused of storming through a Scarborough mosque and uttering hate-motivated threats. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
More Videos