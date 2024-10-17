NDP calls for integrity commissioner to investigate Ford government deal with Therme Canada

The Ontario NDP has filed a complaint with the province’s integrity commissioner, calling for an investigation into the Therme Canada deal at Ontario Place.

The complaint suggests that the Austrian-based luxury spa company received preferential treatment from the Ford government when it was handed a 95-year lease to operate the mega spa at the redeveloped waterfront attraction.

In a statement released Thursday, NDP Leader Marit Stiles said they have collected evidence over the last two years that show a “deeply troubling pattern of behaviour” when it comes to the Therme deal, saying it was unlike any other procurement process because there was no independent third party to oversee the call for development.

“Was the procurement process fair? Why is the government using taxpayer money to build Therme a parking lot after telling other bidders it would not consider proposals with publicly funded facilities?” she said in the statement. “Billions of dollars and a cherished public asset are at stake. We are bringing our case to the Integrity Commissioner so we can finally get some answers on this shady scheme.”

The NDP announcement comes a day after Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie detailed what she claimed was $2 billion of taxpayer money being spent to build a parking lot, for maintenance and work to prepare the site for construction, flood mitigation and shoreline repair and charging less than fair market value in rent.

A spokesperson for Minister of Infrastructure Kinga Surma questioned the Liberal leader’s numbers, saying they were based on estimates and assumptions.

It’s unclear at this point if Integrity Commissioner J. David Wake will proceed with the investigation.

Files from Richard Southern were used in this report