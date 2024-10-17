PBO projects deficit exceeded $40B pledge, Liberals won’t say if they’ll meet target

The parliamentary budget officer is forecasting the federal government failed to keep the deficit capped at $40 billion, while weak economic growth is projected to rebound next year. Parliament Hill is shown in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Posted October 17, 2024 10:19 am.

Last Updated October 17, 2024 12:26 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government likely failed to keep its deficit below the promised $40-billion cap in the last fiscal year, the parliamentary budget officer said on Thursday.

The budget watchdog estimates in its latest economic and fiscal outlook that the federal government posted a $46.8 billion deficit for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The final tally of the last year’s deficit will be confirmed when the government publishes its annual public accounts report this fall.

“Based on our analysis, the government will not meet its fiscal commitment to keep the deficit below $40 billion in 2023-24,” Yves Giroux said.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland pledged a year ago to keep the deficit capped at that level, and said in her spring budget it would stay in line with the promise.

The new fiscal guardrail was part of an effort to quell fears that high government spending would fuel price growth and work at odds with the Bank of Canada’s inflation-taming efforts.

A spokeswoman for Freeland would not say whether the federal government still expects to meet its fiscal guardrail on Thursday.

“Our federal government is making historic investments in the priorities of Canadians — in housing, affordability, and economic growth — and we are doing this in (a) fiscally responsible way,” Katherine Cuplinskas said in a statement.

Assuming no new measures are announced, the PBO forecasts the federal deficit to decrease slightly to $46.4 billion for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the PBO says economic growth will remain tepid this year but will rebound in 2025 as the Bank of Canada’s interest rate cuts stimulate spending and business investment.

The report forecasts real gross domestic product will grow by 2.2 per cent in 2025, up from a projected 1.1 per cent for 2024.

The PBO’s economic forecast assumes a sharp reduction in the temporary resident population, given the federal government’s recent policy changes.

However, the budget watchdog assumes the federal government will fall short of its target of reducing the temporary resident population to five per cent of the population.

Statistics Canada estimates there were about three million non-permanent residents in the country as of July 1, which represented about 7.2 per cent of the population.

The PBO report also offers a projection for interest rates, forecasting the central bank will keep cutting until its policy rate reaches 2.75 per cent in the second quarter of 2025.

The Bank of Canada’s next interest rate announcement is scheduled for Wednesday, as economists gear up for a potential supersized rate cut.

Earlier this week, Statistics Canada reported that the annual inflation rate fell to 1.6 per cent in September, which is below the Bank of Canada’s two per cent target.

The softer-than-expected inflation figure spurred more speculation that the central bank will opt for a half-percentage point interest rate cut next week, in lieu of its usual quarter-percentage point cuts.

The central bank’s key interest rate currently stands at 4.25 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2024.

Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

PM Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet as four more ministers won't run in next election
PM Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet as four more ministers won't run in next election

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to shuffle his cabinet again after four more cabinet ministers informed the Prime Minister's Office they aren't running in the next election. Filomena Tassi,...

29m ago

NDP calls for integrity commissioner to investigate Ford government deal with Therme Canada
NDP calls for integrity commissioner to investigate Ford government deal with Therme Canada

The Ontario NDP has filed a complaint with the province's integrity commissioner, calling for an investigation into the Therme Canada deal at Ontario Place. The complaint suggests that the Austrian-based...

1h ago

Motorcyclist charged after filming himself speeding, fleeing from police in GTA
Motorcyclist charged after filming himself speeding, fleeing from police in GTA

A 40-year-old motorcyclist is facing numerous offences, including stunt driving, after allegedly recording videos of himself going as fast as 250 km/h and fleeing from police. York Regional Police (YRP)...

48m ago

Ontario to speed up environmental assessments, property acquisitions for Highway 413
Ontario to speed up environmental assessments, property acquisitions for Highway 413

The Ford government plans to introduce legislation that would speed up property acquisitions for highways such as the planned Highway 413 and accelerate that project's environmental assessment. At a...

1h ago

